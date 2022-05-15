MIDDLETON — Morrice bested Saranac with 102 points Saturday to win the Fulton Invitational.
The Redskins finished second with 93 points. New Lothrop was fifth with 53.
The Orioles won through attrition — they didn’t have any first-place finishers, but had a plethora of seconds. Dustin Copeland was runner-up in the 100-meter dash (11.83 seconds) and third in the 200 (24.41). Jonah Mosher led a 2-3-4 finish in the 300 hurdles for Morrice, finishing second in 44.96, followed by Logan Smith and Peyton McGowan in third and fourth.
The 400 relay team of Wyatt Wesley, Travis Farrow, Copeland and Smith was second in 47.05. Todd Nanasy was second in the shot put (44 feet, 1 1/4 inches) and discus (117-04). Wesley also took second in the pole vault (11-6).
New Lothrop was paced by a win in the long jump from Ethan Birchmeier (19-9 1/2). The Hornets got an individual second place in the 400 from Nolan Mulcahy (53.98), and also got a runner-up effort by the 800 relay team of Mulcahy, Kaven Unangst, Dominic Casciano and Nick Barnette (1:37.24).
Maier paces Chesaning at Saginaw County meet
SAGINAW — Levi Maier won the 800-meter run (1:58.71) and the 1,600 run (4:39.38) as the Chesaning boys finished second out of 12 teams at Friday’s Korf-Schultz Saginaw County Track and Field Championships.
Brenden Quackenbush of Chesaning placed first in the shot put (48-9) and the discus (139-7 1/2) for the Indians, who scored 112 points. Saginaw Heritage was first with 177.
Chesaning also got first-place finishes from Eric Barancik in the high jump (6-0) and Jordan Nixon in the pole vault (11-6).
Alec Fowler of Chesaning was second in the pole vault (10-0) while Dominic Hernandez was third in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles (44.17).
The Chesaning girls finished sixth with 49 1/2 points. Freeland was first with 1921/2.
Chesaning’s Avery Beckman was second in the pole vault (8-0) whle Kyla Jackson of the Indians finished third in the shot put (33-11).
Chesaning took third in the 3,200 relay with Taylor Bailey, Preslee Slankard, Makayla Reiber and Emily Smith (12:08.59).
Hufnagel, Brecht lead Owosso
DAVISON — Mason Brecht and Tyler Hufnagel led the way for Owosso’s boys during Friday’s Davison Twilight Classic.
Brecht finished second in the 400 dash (53.32) and third in the 100 dash (11.61) in Division 2.
Hufnagel finished second in the 110-high hurdles (16.75) and third in the 300-intermediate hurdles (42.55).
Charles Goldman was second in the long jump for Owosso (a personal-best 19:10).
Trojan Gavin Mecomber was third in the high jump (5-10).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
800 team leads way for Hornets
MIDDLETON — New Lothrop’s 800 relay team of Ally Andres, Elizabeth Heslip, Clara Krupp and Laina Yates won in 1:52.55 Saturday at the Fulton Invitational.
New Lothrop was fifth with 63 points and Morrice placed 10th with 10. Saranac won with 92 1/2 points.
Krupp was second in the 800 (2:29.89). The Hornets were second in the other three relays.
Defending state champion Emma Valentine won the high jump in 5-4 for the Orioles.
Summerland wins twice
DAVISON — Owosso’s Libby Summerland won the pole vault and the 400-meter dash in Division 2 at Friday’s Davison Twilight Classic.
Summerland matched her personal best height of 10 feet even in the pole vault. She won the 400 in 1:01.05, .05 seconds under the state qualifying mark of 1:01.1.
Owosso’s Kyle Bermudez clocked a winning time of 18.0 seconds in the 100 hurdles.
Peyton Spicer of Owosso was second in the high jump (5-0) and third in the discus (81-1).
Claire Agnew of Owosso finished third in the pole vault at 10-0 and was fourth in the 400 dash (1:05.01).
Josie Jenkinson was fourth in the 3,200 run (13:27.37).
BASEBALL
State-ranked New Lothrop tops Frankenmuth, 12-2
NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop, ranked No. 5 in Division 3, gave head coach Ben Almasy a birthday present, defeating Frankenmuth 12-2 at home Friday.
Ty Kohlmann, Brady Birchmeier and Cannan Cromwell all had two hits with two RBIs for the Hornets (22-1). Cromwell laced a pair of doubles.
Birchmeier pitched six innings, allowing one earned run on four hits, eight strikeouts and three walks.
Chesaning, Owosso trade wins
CHESANING — Chesaning, ranked No. 10 in Division 3, battled Owosso to a split Friday at home.
The Indians (16-3-1 overall) captured an 8-7 win in the first game. Down 7-5 entering the bottom of the seventh, Chesaning’s Lucas Powell laced a two-run double to tie the score. Nash Wendling ended the game with a line-drive single for the walkoff hit.
Wendling had three hits and two RBIs, while Powell finished with four RBIs and joined Tyler Sager and Max Volk with two hits.
Volk got his first varsity win on the mound in relief. He pitched three innings and gave up no hits and no runs with one strikeout.
Owosso (11-7) finished with 10 hits, including two apiece from Corbin Thompson and Hugh Doyle. Zach Evon started the pitched the first five innings before giving way to Thompson.
In Game 2, Owosso won 23-6 in six innings as Doyle jolted four hits and Reece Klein and Cody Fields each powering three.
Thompson and Damon Burdick both had two hits.
Carter Kline pitched 52/3 innings, allowing seven hits with one strikeout. Adam Marcotte started and pitched 1 1/3 innings.
Volk batted 3-for-3 for Chesaning.
SOFTBALL
Byron sweeps Morrice
MORRICE — Byron swept Morrice 15-0 and 18-3 Friday during a non-conference softball sweep.
Maddie Spears pitched the Eagles to victory in Game 1, giving up just one hit in four innings. Spears struck out three and walked one.
Jordan Huhn tagged three hits for Byron. Jaden Zakoor doubled and tripled and drove in three runs. Kelsea Strzelecki doubled and also collected three RBIs. Jana L’Esperance, Reese Forgie and Quinn DeGiorgio all had two hits
Ava Sholty had Morrice’s lone hit.
In the four-inning nightcap, Camryn Hamilton swatted four hits for Byron with a double. Brooklyn Zakoor had three hits and three RBIs.
Hamilton was the winning pitcher. She gave up three runs with three strikeouts and two walks.
Beem powered a two-run homer for the Orioles.
Beem took both pitching losses for Morrice (14-6).
GIRLS SOCCER
Laingsburg second at GLAC tournament
Laingsburg took second place Saturday at the Greater Lansing Activities Conference tournament.
The Wolfpack (10-5, 7-2) beat Leslie 2-1 behind a first-half goal from Dani Winans. The winning goal came in the 16th minute of the second half, as Addison Elkins capitalized off a rebound off a shot by Lorna Streiff.
Laingsburg lost to Lansing Christian 2-0 to finish the day.
