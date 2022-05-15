Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.