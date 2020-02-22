FLINT — Flint Hamady’s Xeryia Tartt scored 40 points and the Hawks won the Genesee Area Conference girls basketball title outright with a 63-54 double overtime victory Friday over Morrice.
Olivia Riley and Jenna Smith were the Orioles’ top two scorers with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Smith had a double-double, adding 11 rebounds.
Gracie Nowak added nine assists and seven steals for Morrice (13-4, 12-2 GAC).
Girls played a great game tremendous battle,” Morrice coach Kris Smith said. “Proud coach today and we are peaking at right time.”
The game was much closer than the teams’ first meeting, a 45-22 victory for the Hawks (18-2, 14-0) Jan. 24 at Morrice.
Corunna 49, Brandon 38
BRANDON — Ellie Toney had a big night for Corunna as the Cavaliers downed Ortonville Brandon 49-38.
Toney finished the night with 26 points and nine rebounds in addition to a pair of steals and assists. Sydnie Gillett also finished in double figures for the Cavs (9-10, 5-4 Flint Metro Stars), going for 13 points.
Emma Hill had 13 points for the Blackhawks (7-12, 4-5).
Durand 23, Lakeville 18
OTISVILLE — While Durand never trailed in its low scoring victory over Otisville LakeVille, the win didn’t come easy for the Railroaders.
Durand played without all five starters due to injury and illness, started four freshmen and a sophomore, and failed to score above 10 points in any quarter.
Freshman Rebecca Gilbert was Durand’s (8-11, 6-8 MMAC) leading scorer with eight points and 10 rebounds. She went 4-for-4 from the line in the final minute to seal the win.
Owosso 45, Clio 37
OWOSSO — Owosso earned its second victory of the season after defeating Clio at home Friday.
Owosso trailed 30-31 midway through the third quarter before two quick shots from Owosso’s Kaitlyn Cummings provided the spark that got the Trojans (2-16, 2-7 Flint Metro Stars) offense back on track.
Reyn Tuttle had 16 points, nine steals, and seven rebounds for Owosso.
Clio (1-18, 1-8) won the previous matchup between the two teams, 36-35 Jan. 17.
Ovid-Elsie 55, Mt. Morris 37
OVID — Ovid-Elsie improved to 13-5 overall with a 55-37 home victory Friday over Mt. Morris.
Lauren Barton led the way for the Marauders (9-4 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) with 22 points, seven boards and three steals on the evening.
“Despite the score, I didn’t feel we played very well tonight,” Ovid-Elsie coach Ryan Cunningham said. “I thought we played well in stretches but not for four quarters and at this point in the year, we need to be able to put together a solid effort from start to finish if we’re going to make a run in the tournament.”
Chesaning 64, Montrose 24
MONTROSE — Chesaning cruised to a 64-24 Friday victory over Montrose.
Sidnee Struck paced Chesaning with 14 points and nine rebounds.
“We started out slow tonight in the first quarter but finally got going in the second,” Chesaning coach Ryan Ferry said. “It was nice to see us finally start hitting some outside shots tonight, but we still have a lot to improve on. The girls took a step forward tonight and at this point in the season it is always nice to see.”
The Indians (14-4, 11-2 MMAC) missed out on a share of the league title as Byron beat New Lothrop 57-25 Friday to clinch the outright championship.
