NEW LOTHROP — Every time New Lothrop opened up a small lead, Byron came right back to challenge.
During a seesaw game, in which the Hornets overcame the loss of Avery Moore to fouls, New Lothrop stayed alive for a possible Mid-Michigan Activities co-championship by beating Byron, 61-55, Friday.
The Hornets led just 43-42 after three quarters, before delivering an 18-13 scoring edge in the final eight minutes.
“That was a really big win for us tonight,” New Lothrop coach Brady Simons said. “Byron played really well and we were fortunate to get out with the win. I was really proud of the way we stepped up under pressure in the fourth and made some game winning plays. Luke (Birchmeier) was outstanding tonight and several others made pressure shots. Bryce (Richardson) and Dylan (Shaydik) hit some big threes along with Ty (Kohlmann) when we really needed them. Ty also hit some big free throws to seal it at the end.”
Birchmeier scored 16 points with three 3-pointers for New Lothrop (15-2, 12-1 MMAC), which remained one game behind front-running Ovid-Elsie (17-0, 13-0)in the league race. The Marauders beat Mt. Morris 69-49 Friday to remain undefeated.
New Lothrop and Ovid-Elsie will decide the league crown next Friday at Ovid-Elsie.
The Hornets, who finished with 10 3-pointers, got 12 points from Kohlmann, who also shot 4-for-4 from the free throw line down the stretch.
Moore scored 11 points before fouling out with 1:50 left in the fourth quarter.
Jake Graves scored eight while Bryce Richardson and Dylan Shaydik each scored six points.
“We started hitting our 3-pointers and that really helped,” Birchmeier said.
Shaydik’s 3-pointer with 1:20 left gave New Lothrop a 57-51 lead. Jacob Miller scored inside for Byron to make it a four-point game with 1 minute left, but Kohlmann, a freshman, sank two free throws with 37 seconds left and two more 20 seconds later to help seal the victory.
“We needed this win to get to the next one,” Kohlmann said. “The next one is the big one for the league title and we knew what we had to do.”
Byron (8-9, 6-7 MMAC) featured Jacob Huhn’s 17-point, 10-rebound night. Braden Hoffman scored 16 points, while Jacob Green added 15 points.
“We did everything right except hit the big shots when we needed it,” Byron coach Kyle Hopkins said. “We gave up 10 3’s and they were 100 percent from the foul line (11-for-11). You can’t fault them. That’s why they are a good team.”
Simons said he has a balanced team and it has been part of the success for his Hornets this winter.
“We have had so many different guys step up for us this year,” Simons said. “It was no different tonight.”
MOMENT OF SILENCE
There was a moment of silence before Friday’s game in memory of longtime New Lothrop teacher/coach Larry Bulemore, who died earlier this week at the age of 73.
Bulemore coached football, cross country, track, varsity boys basketball, junior varsity boys basketball, freshman boys basketball and junior high boys and girls basketball. In 34 years of coaching JV girls basketball at New Lothrop, he compiled 531 wins against 108 losses.
Bulemore, a Corunna and Central Michigan University alumnus, last coached in 2017-18. His funeral will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at Owosso First Church of the Nazarene.
NEW LOTHROP 61, BYRON 55
BYRON (8-9, 6-7 MMAC): Jacob Huhn 6 5-5 17, Braden Hoffman 6 3-3 16, Jacob Green 3 8-11 15, Caleb Oliver 1 2-2 4, Jacob Miller 1 1-2 3. Totals: 17 19-23 55.
NEW LOTHROP (15-2, 12-1 MMAC): Avery Moore 4 2-2 11, Trevor Bishop 0 2-2 2, Luke Birchmeier 5 3-3 16, Jake Graves 4 0-0 8, Bryce Richardson 2 0-0 6, Dylan Shaydik 2 0-0 6, Ty Kohlmann 3 4-4 12. Totals: 20 11-11 61.
Byron 7 17 18 13 — 55
NL 10 17 16 18 — 61
3-Point Goals: New Lothrop 10 (Moore 1, Birchmeier 3, Richardson 2, Shaydik 2, Kohlmann 2). Rebounds: Byron (Huhn 10). Steals: Byron (Green 5).
