With Michigan’s archery deer hunting season beginning in less than two weeks, hunters will hit the woods with some new regulations to consider amid a rather promising outlook that will be previewed by zone.
A transition from managing the herd for sheer numbers to managing it for health and quality is behind changes we’ve seen in the recent past. This year’s modifications have the potential for hunters to take more does without forking over more cash. Here’s a look at the new rules along with snapshots of what to expect in each of Michigan’s three hunting zones:
New rules
The 2021 regulation changes allow harvest of antlerless deer on the deer and deer combination license during the firearms and muzzleloader seasons, and the new universal antlerless license that allows hunters to use their antlerless license in any open unit. Being able to use a buck tag to take does makes sense for the hunter that is content with putting a single deer in the freezer for the season. Instead of using an antlered buck license for “tag soup” near the season’s end, a hunter has the option to use it to take an antlerless deer.
While it may seem relatively inconsequential in the grand scheme of things, an unsuccessful buck hunter can legally take a doe with what used to be a tag reserved for bucks. The incentive can not only save hunters $20 for extra tags, it should help to take more does. In addition, the universal antlerless license will be an option for hunters hunting in the southern part of the Upper Peninsula, where deer are essentially considered non-migratory.
Michigan is testing an online harvest reporting system this year, and successful hunters are encouraged to record the information about the harvest of their deer and to provide feedback at michigan.gov/deer.
Regional forecast
Chad Stewart, a deer and elk program specialist, offered the following region-by-region forecast for the upcoming season:
Upper Peninsula — The 2020 U.P. winter was far milder than normal, which was a welcome respite for the deer population. The fast spring green-up meant that many adult deer were able to recover quickly from the tolls of winter. With abundant mast (nuts, seeds and fruits) production in the fall of 2020, deer headed into winter in overall good shape. Population trends seem to be on the upswing this year for the U.P.
Mast production this year seems very spotty. Look for areas with oaks producing acorns, as they are sure to attract deer. Buck numbers seem to be improving, but there are still areas where persistence is going to be necessary to be successful. Overall fawn production seems to be good.
N. Lower Peninsula — The winter of 2020 didn’t seem to have adverse effects on the deer herd in the NLP due to fewer periods of extreme cold and an overall shorter winter. The spring and summer rains seemed to provide optimal forage for deer, and the bucks have been turning that into nice antler growth. Some locations have noted that there is still a long way to go towards balancing the buck to doe ratio, so hunters are encouraged to take advantage of new regulations that allow antlerless deer to be taken on the deer and/or deer combination license during firearms and muzzleloader seasons.
S. Lower Peninsula — 2020 was quite a year in the SLP with antlerless harvest increasing 29 percent from 2019. Buck harvest also increased by over 12 percent, and when you factor in deer harvested by Deer Management Assistance Permits, nearly 250,000 deer were taken in the SLP alone. The soft mast crops appear weak this year, likely due to the drought conditions experienced through June and the heavy rains throughout July. Though there doesn’t appear to be a bumper crop of acorns in the SLP this year, some oaks are producing, and if you are in an area with acorns, it’s sure to be a magnet for deer in early fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.