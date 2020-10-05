MORRICE — Morrice extended its undefeated season Saturday with a 62-14 home victory over Vandercook Lake.
The Orioles (3-0, 1-0 North Central Thumb 8-man League Stars) were originally slated to play Burton Atherton Friday, but a schedule change was announced by the district’s athletic department Tuesday.
Statistics were not provided before press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.