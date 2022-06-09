LANSING — Wednesday’s Division 3 regional baseball semifinal between Laingsburg and Lansing Catholic was postponed due to rain.
The game was re-scheduled for 5 p.m. today at Lansing Catholic High School.
Laingsburg (17-13) is vying for its first-ever regional baseball title. The Wolfpack is the last Shiawassee County area high school baseball team still alive in the MHSAA postseason. Lansing Catholic takes a 20-11 record into the game.
The winner will advance to Saturday’s Division 3 super regional at Davenport University in Grand Rapids to face Montague (23-14) at 10 a.m. in a regional championship game.
Montague defeated Grand Rapids NorthPointe, 16-1 in four innings Wednesday in a regional semifinal. Pewamo Westphalia beat Hemlock — which knocked out both Chesaning and New Lothrop Saturday in districts — 6-2 to also advance to the Davenport super regional.
The Pirates will play Grand Rapids Covenant Christian or Watervliet.
