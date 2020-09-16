LAINGSBURG — Grace Elfring of Laingsburg shot a medalist round of 45 as the Wolfpack placed second at Tuesday’s Greater Lansing Activities Conference Jamboree at Pine Hills Golf Course.
Laingsburg totaled 239. Lakewood placed first with 229. Olivet was third at 247 and Perry was fourth at 249.
Morgan Stahl of Lakewood was second with a 52.
Laingsburg’s Alyse Rowley, Perry’s Jackie Mattison and Lakewood’s Claire Benham each tied for fourth with rounds of 57. Perry’s Olivia Leitelt shot 61 for eighth place individually.
Durand 194, Corunna 256
DURAND — Emme Lantis shot a medalist round of 41 and Durand climbed to 3-0 by defeating Corunna 194-256 Tuesday at Dutch Hollow Golf Course.
Olivia Holek shot a personal-best 49 for the Railroaders. Maddie Raley shot 51 and Kennedy Pawloski carded a 53.
Isabel Rau had a 63 for Corunna. Teammate Bridget Ryon shot 64.
