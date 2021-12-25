MORRICE — To say that Morrice’s Wyatt Wesley was a running quarterback would be an understatement.
The a 5-foot-8, 170-pound Wesley shattered 25 school records and three state records in eight-player football this fall, one stands out above the rest — 2,493.
That was Wesley’s total rushing yards for the 2021 campaign. No one else in the area even came close to that.
Wesley ran out of the pistol formation and he doubled as a standout linebacker who led the Orioles in tackles. The first team All-Stater not only didn’t shy away from contact, but often initiated it and inflicted punishment on would-be tacklers, Morrice head coach Kendall Crockett said.
“Wyatt was an extremely tough runner with a pure mean streak,” Crockett said. “A very shifty runner with great vision and field awareness. A very prolific runner and leader. When we needed a yard, we called on Wyatt to deliver. He’s a very reliable, dependable runner who exceeded expectations and had a fantastic year and career at Morrice.”
Literally running away with the Argus-Press All-Area Football Player of the Year award, Wesley set eight-player state records for rushing yards in a season (2,493), rushing touchdowns in a season (44) and rushing touchdowns in a career (75).
“I had a really good offensive line and they opened a lot of holes for me,” Wesley said. “They were really good in downfield blocking. I just try to run off and get what I can after they’ve opened up all of those holes for me.”
Wesley averaged a school-record 12.3 yards per carry. He eclipsed the single-season school rushing record of 2,121 set by Hunter Nowak in 2018 during Morrice’s run to the 8-Player Division 1 championship.
Producing another championship was about the only goal Wesley didn’t accomplish. Colon knocked out the Orioles 29-22 in the regional championship game, despite 295 yards and a pair of TDs from Wesley.
Colon lost in the 8-Player Division 2 state championship game to Powers North Central 63-0.
“I wanted to go to the state championship as a team but, in the back of my mind, that was always a personal goal,” Wesley said. “Everyone tried, but sometimes that happens. In the second half, (Colon) came out swinging and they got a few over the top on us and we couldn’t come back.”
Wesley’s most impressive game was Week 9 against Deckerville, when he ran for 338 yards and a school-record six touchdowns as Morrice routed the Eagles 60-18. Both teams entered the game at 8-0 overall; Morrice secured the North Central Thumb League Stars title outright with the victory. Wesley scored 306 points this season and a school-record 528 in his career.
2021 Argus-Press All-Area Football Team
Player of the Year
Wyatt Wesley, Morrice
His 2,493-yard rushing season is the third-best season all-time in area history and the best ever for a runner that played in 10 games or less. Only Ovid-Elsie Star Chris Robinson produced better seasons than Wesley, running for 2,840 yards (14 games) in 2008 and 2,692 yards (12 games) in 2009.
First Team Offense
Quarterback
Jack Kulhanek, New Lothrop
The sophomore passed for an area-best 1,619 yards with 24 TDs and nine interceptions out of the pistol formation. He completed 58.2 percent of his passes. Kulhanek also rushed for 566 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 4.2 yards per carry.
Running Backs
Gabe Lynn, Durand
Lynn, a first-team all-Mid-Michigan Activities Conference and first-team all-region running back, ran for 958 yards. He also had 226 receiving yards, totaling 14 TDs.
DayShawn Bowman, Laingsburg
The senior rushed for 761 yards and 11 touchdowns. Bowman averaged 8.3 yards per carry, adding 10 catches for 119 yards and two TDs.
Eddy Evans, Ovid-Elsie
Evans, a senior tailback, had 626 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. He averaged 6.2 yards per carry.
Receivers
Reese Greenfelder, Chesaning
Greenfielder hauled in 40 catches and 656 yards, topping the area in both categories. The first-team all-MMAC and all-Region receiver averaged 16.4 yards per catch and caught three scores.
Rafael Woods, New Lothrop
Woods, an honorable mention All-Stater in Division 7-8 by the Associated Press, had 31 catches for 599 yards and seven TDs. Woods averaged 19.3 yards per catch. He also rushed for 649 yards and six TDs with an 11.4 yards per carry average.
Wyatt Bower, Corunna
Bower had 26 catches for 477 yards and six TDs. He averaged 18.3 yards per catch. Bower also ran for 173 yards and three TDs.
Colton Sanderson, Perry
Sanderson, a wide receiver/tight end, caught 30 passes for 541 yards and five scores He was a second-team all-Greater Lansing Athletic Conference selection, missing the first team by one vote. He averaged 18.0 yards per catch.
Offensive Line
Alex Larner, Morrice
Larner, a 5-10, 200-pound senior pulling guard, was a key component in opening up holes for the Player of the Year. Larner was named a second team Associated Press All-Stater.
Dylan McDonald, Durand
McDonald (6-5, 330) captured honorable mention All-State Division 5-6 accolades from the Associated Press. The right tackle was a key blocker in the Railroaders’ run-heavy offense.
Chris Ott, Owosso
Owosso’s 6-foot-1, 285-pound senior center was a first-team all-Flint Metro League selection and called the Trojans’ blocking assignments.
Jaden Curry, New Lothrop
Curry, a 6-4, 285-pound right tackle, was a first-team all-MMAC selection, as well as a first-team all-region pick.
Jake Nichols, Corunna
The 6-2, 255-pound junior was first-team all-Flint Metro League at left guard. Nichols was also first-team all-region.
Punter
Jaden Herrick, Corunna
Herrick made honorable mention All-State as a specialist, averaging 35 yards per punt, with four landing inside the 20-yard line.
He was a first-teamer in the Flint Metro Stars Division.
Coach of the Year
Kendall Crockett, Morrice
Crockett is the area’s top coach for the third time, also winning in 2019 and sharing with New Lothrop’s Clint Galvas in 2018. He helped the Orioles produce their third 10-win season in the last four years.
First Team Defense
Defensive Line
Evan Samson, Durand
The Railroaders junior defensive end was second team AP All-State. The edge rusher had 81 tackles and 12 sacks. He was first-team all-MMAC and all-region.
Isiah Pasik, New Lothrop
An honorable mention AP All-Stater, the senior defensive tackle registered 51 stops with seven going for a loss.
Brett McGowan, Morrice
The all-region noseguard had 13 1/2 tackles for loss and 4 1/2 sacks. McGowan also came up with two fumble recoveries.
Brenden Quackenbush, Chesaning
The 6-foot-2, 255-pound defensive tackle was a first-team all-MMAC and all-region selection. He had 62 tackles with one interception.
Linebackers
Grayson Orr, New Lothrop
The honorable mention All-Stater recorded 63 tackles, with 8 1/2 for losses. Orr was first-team all-MMAC.
Jaden Edington, Corunna
The sophomore had 121 tackles with five going for a loss. He had one interception and two fumble recoveries. He was second-team all-Flint Metro League.
Wyatt Campbell, Durand
A 5-10, 170-pound junior, the first-team all-MMAC linebacker registered 98 tackles.
Brady Gross, New Lothrop
Gross piled up 101 tackles, with 25 solos and seven tackles for loss. The MMAC first-teamer had one interception.
Defensive Backs
Wyatt Bower, Corunna
Bower recorded five interceptions at cornerback with one fumble recovery and one defensive touchdown. He also had 37 tackles and was named to the all-Flint Metro League Stars honorable mention team.
Jaden Herrick, Corunna
Herrick was named to the first-team all-Flint Metro Stars defense. The senior had 38 tackles and four interceptions from the free safety position. One of those interceptions was returned for a touchdown.
Timothy Hall, Perry
The sophomore was a unanimous first-team selection in the GLAC. He had 116 tackles with two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, one sack and two defensive scores.
Rease Teel, Perry
The junior had five interceptions, six pass break-ups, one fumble recovery, two tackles for loss and one sack. He totaled 32 tackles.
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback
Jaden Herrick, Corunna
Herrick passed for 957 yards with 15 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He also rushed for 623 yards and seven scores. He was named second team all-Flint Metro.
Running Backs
Jaden Edington, Corunna
Edington was a key rusher in the Corunna attack. The sophomore ran for 543 yards and eight touchdowns.
Darrin Alward, Durand
Alward had 525 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.
Garrett Mangino, New Lothrop
Mangino, a first-team all-MMAC pick, averaged 6.6 yards per carry, running for seven TDs. He rushed just 57 times, but had 376 yards. He also had 16 catches for 295 yards, averaging 18.4 yards per catch.
He had six receiving TDs.
Offense Line
Tyler Bancroft, Ovid-Elsie
Bancroft started all eight of the Marauders’ games at center. The 6-1, 260-pound senior was named to the all-MMAC first team.
James Nixon, Laingsburg
Nixon was named a first-team all-Central Michigan Athletic Conference offensive lineman. The 6-2, 205-pound junior played center for the Wolfpack.
Brett McGowan, Morrice
McGowan, a 6-foot, 250-pound senior, was a key blocker for the Orioles at right tackle.
Chayse Zalecki, Owosso
The Trojan senior left guard captured second-team all-Flint Metro League recognition.
Karsen Hulett, Byron
The senior tackle — a second-team all-MMAC selection — was a mainstay on the line for the Eagles.
Receivers
Tarick Bower, Corunna
Bower hauled in 21 catches for 369 yards and seven scores. He averaged 17.6 yards per catch.
Cannan Cromwell, New Lothrop
Cromwell had 24 receptions for 375 yards and six TDs. He averaged 15.6 yards per catch.
Connor Hulliberger, Laingsburg
A first-team all-CMAC pick, Hulliberger had 20 catches for 306 yards and three scores. He averaged 15.3 yards per catch.
Jalen Branch, Byron
Branch had 19 catches for 400 yards and four of his catches went for touchdowns. He averaged 21 yards per catch.
Second Team Defense
Defensive Line
Colin Fluharty, Ovid-Elsie
Fluharty, a senior defensive end, racked up seven sacks and three fumble recoveries. He totaled 31 tackles and was a second-team all-MMAC player.
Colton Symons, New Lothrop
Symons had four sacks and nine tackles for losses. He registered 63 tackles from the defensive end position.
DayShawn Bowman, Laingsburg
Bowman, a first-team all-CMAC defensive lineman, finished with 57 tackles including 33 solo stops. He had 5 1/2 tackles for loss.
Jonah Mosher, Morrice
Mosher, at defensive end, had 43 tackles with six tackles for losses and four sacks. He also recovered two fumbles.
Linebackers
Wyatt Wesley, Morrice
Wesley had 68 tackles with 10 going for losses. Besides leading the Orioles in tackles he had one interception.
Collin Thompson, Corunna
The junior racked up 86 tackles with four tackles for loss. He was a second-team all-Flint Metro selection.
Clay Wittenberg, Ovid-Elsie
The junior had 10 tackles for loss with one sack and one fumble recovery. The MMAC second-teamer totaled 58 tackles.
Todd Nanasy, Morrice
Nanasy wreaked havoc at middle linebackerwith 57 tackles, including 12 for losses and 4 1/2 sacks. He had one interception.
Defensive Backs
Tarick Bower, Corunna
Bower picked off three passes and added 33 tackles and one fumble recovery. The sophomore was a second team all-Flint Metro selection.
Ty Fielder, Durand
Fielder, a junior, captured first-team all-MMAC. He had two interceptions and 39 tackles at cornerback.
Cannan Cromwell, New Lothrop
Cromwell, a senior, had two interceptions and 24 tackles, capturing first-team all-MMAC honors.
Logan Thompson, Ovid-Elsie
Thompson was named first-team all-MMAC. He had 42 tackles, including 20 solos, with one interception.
HONORABLE MENTION OFFENSE
Tyler Sager, Chesaning, QB
Charles Goldman, Owosso, RB
Charlie Rawlins, Durand, RB
Caden Aldrich, Byron, RB
Todd Nanasy, Morrice, RB
Hayden Andres, New Lothrop, WR
Jonah Mosher, Morrice, TE
Tyler Cesar, Durand, OL
Ethan Coburn, Durand, OL
Dylan Taylor, Ovid-Elsie, OL
Cooper Symons, New Lothrop, OL
Zach Worthington, Corunna, OL
Nic Barber, Perry, OL
HONORABLE MENTION DEFENSE
Max Spiess, Ovid-Elsie, NG
Bryce Johnston, Owosso, DT
Zane Rosser, Corunna, DE
Kevin Ley, Ovid-Elsie, DT
Troy Bedell, Byron, LB
Conner Qualls, Chesaning, LB
Vito Maniaci, Chesaning, LB
Darrin Alward, Durand, LB
Cameron Doody, Perry, LB
Connor Everett, Chesaning, DB
Damien Hart, Owosso, DB
Grant Sampson, Chesaning, DB
Alec Wenzlick, New Lothrop, DB
Crishaun Bates, Owosso, DB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.