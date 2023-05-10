OWOSSO — Owosso senior goalkeeper Lily Usher made 10 saves during Wednesday’s 3-0 Senior Night loss to Brandon and is now just three saves away from setting an MHSAA state record.

Needing 13 saves to eclipse the 713 career saves record of Gabrielle Novak of Parchment, who played in 61 games from 2019-2022, Usher made seven saves in the first half and added another three in the second half.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.