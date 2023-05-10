OWOSSO — Owosso senior goalkeeper Lily Usher made 10 saves during Wednesday’s 3-0 Senior Night loss to Brandon and is now just three saves away from setting an MHSAA state record.
Needing 13 saves to eclipse the 713 career saves record of Gabrielle Novak of Parchment, who played in 61 games from 2019-2022, Usher made seven saves in the first half and added another three in the second half.
For Usher, the idea of setting any sort of record was secondary to the hope that the Trojans could break through for just their second win of the season on Senior Night — though she did think about the potential milestone “a little bit.
“I mean, when you get that close and knowing it’s achievable, it’s always on your mind,” Usher said. “But first and foremost, it was Senior Night and we wanted a win.”
Instead, Owosso fell to 1-8 in the Flint Metro League and 1-11 overall. Brandon improved to 4-3-2 in league play and 6-6-3 overall.
Owosso head coach Chris Bird said Wednesday’s 3-0 loss was disappointing because the Trojans had several promising scoring chances on breakaways but wound up with only two shots on goal — contrasted with Brandon’s 13 on-target attempts.
“It’s definitely a tough blow,” Bird said. “We could have beaten them, could have tied. It’s always close against Brandon. So it’s definitely a tough result — especially on Senior Night. It was heartbreaking for the seniors.”
Bird said that there were several highlights including the start of the game.
“We were excited to start the game with a Brieanna Wood kick off, since she hasn’t been able to at all this season due to a knee injury,” Bird said. “Although it was only one kick, it was bittersweet to see her back on the pitch. We only had two shots on goal, but eight other breakout opportunities that stopped by the opposition. Brooklyn Fields and Liz McCroan had several chances that were quelled by Brandon.”
Bird praised the work of his defense, however.
“Grace Perry and Mallory Dennis continue to step with their physical presence in the center back position,” noted the coach. “Our opponent moved the ball around the field, while our transition attack was focused more on sending our forwards into running space. Our midfielders worked hard to keep the Brandon pressure at bay, highlighted by the hustle of Leah Miller.”
Emily Bourn put Brandon on the board by converting a penalty kick to the left corner of the net with 20:45 left in the first half. The PK was awarded from a handball in the box.
That’s the way the score stood until 32:46 remained in the second half. Reilyn McKinney scored on a hard, high shot to make it a 2-0 Brandon lead.
The Blackhawks added their final goal with 3:30 remaining.
Nine Owosso seniors were honored before the game — Usher, Leah Miller, Brooklyn Fields, Monae Pettigrew, Brienna Wood, Mallory Dennis, Grace Perry, Olivia Savage and Samantha Harris.
Bird said that Miller was “one of Owosso’s rock stars” on defense during Wednesday’s game. But there were several who had strong performances, he said.
Miller said the loss was indeed a hard one to take.
“It didn’t go so good but I’m so proud of our team and how far we’ve come,” Miller said. “And the team is excited for Lily. We all want it (the record) for her and for each other.”
Usher said that the imminent record will be nice to achieve but the added adulation is something she didn’t really seek out.
“No, it’s a lot — it’s something to be proud of but it’s certainly a lot to take on,” Usher said.
The senior said the next four days will be devoted to practices.
“We go back to practice and we have four practices before we get Holly,” Usher said. “We work hard and we work for a better result.”
Usher is already on the state MHSAA record board. Her 35 saves vs. Goodrich on May 5, 2021 ranks No. 8 in the state for most saves in a game. And in 2021, she had 286 saves (15 games) which put her fourth for most saves in a season.
Barring injury, she is almost certain to get the career saves record next Wednesday during a road game at Holly.
Owosso has four regular season games left plus at least one district game.
