OWOSSO — Owosso girls swim coach Andrew Murray got a little wet.
But he didn’t mind being pushed into the pool following Owosso’s 109-73 victory Tuesday over neighboring rival Corunna.
“We’re going through our biggest training right now,” Murray said. “We just wanted to compete and have some good races — keep the girls conditioning hard and doing some of the technique things we’re working on.”
Owosso won 10 of the 12 events in the Flint Metro League dual-meet finale.
The Trojans completed a 7-1 dual-meet season for 2020 — including 5-1 in the Flint Metro. The Cavaliers fell to 4-2 in the Metro. Fenton led the league at 6-0; the conference championships are set for Nov. 5-7 at Fenton High School.
Corunna coach Amy Golombisky said her team gave a strong showing.
“I am so proud of the girls and the dedication they have given their team this season,” Golombisky said. “Owosso’s talent runs a little deeper than ours, but we gave them a good run.”
Kate Grinnell and Macy Irelan each captured two solo victories for Owosso. Grinnell won the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 15.20 seconds and won the 100 free in 1:01.94. Irelan topped the 200 individual medley (2:15.20) and the 100 butterfly (1:04.69).
Grinnell said going through Owosso’s “Hell Week” of conditioning — which started Monday — is not the most pleasant of experiences. But Tuesday night was fun.
“It’s been pretty hard and we’ve had a lot of hard sets,” Grinnell said. “But it’s a big accomplishment to come out and get good times tonight. We beat our friends this week. I know they are an arch-rival, but they’re still our best friends and it’s a big rivalry. It’s not something that’s scary. It’s kind of like a fun meet.”
Grinnell said her personal highlight came in the 200 freestyle.
“I got a good time, in 2:15,” she said.
Adding solo wins for the Trojans were Mya LaMay (50 free, 28.07), Amanda Brainerd (500 free, 6:19.16) and Lilly Usher (100 backstroke, 1:16.52).
LaMay held off teammate Brainerd by two-hundreths of a second in the 50 free.
Owosso won all three relays:
n Usher, Brainerd, LaMay and Maddie Kregger won the 200 medley relay in 2:14.01.
n LaMay, Grinnell, Emily Pumford and Irelan won the 200 free relay in 1:52.
n Irelan, Madisyn Ketchum, Usher and Brainerd won the 400 free relay in 4:22.89.
Corunna’s Emma Kirkey won the diving competition with 194.70 points. Owosso’s Olivia McIntyre was second (173.85 points) and Corunna’s Amara Jackson was third (150.15 points).
In one of the tightest races of the night, Corunna’s Kaylee Siddens won the 100 breaststroke in 1:26.30. LaMay was second (1:26.92) and Corunna’s Piper LePino third (1:27.77).
“I knew it was going to be tough,” Siddens said. “I just go in and just try to forget about it and just swim my hardest.”
LePino, a senior, was swimming in her final dual meet.
“The main thing that was going through my mind was just to have fun and try to get my personal best,” LePino said. “I did have some faulty things going on. I had a bad start things like that. But I cut through it and I felt I did really well. I thought my team put up a very good fight tonight. We’ve grown so much.”
LePino was part of Corunna’s second-place 200 medley relay with Autumn Zachar, Mackayla Davis and Jazzmin Evans. LePino was third in both the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke.
Also placing second for the Cavaliers were Amy Vovscko (200 free, 2:25.19) and Zachar (100 backstroke, 1:21.93).
