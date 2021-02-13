CORUNNA — Ellie Toney scored 29 points and Sydnie Gillet added 16 as Corunna’s girls basketball team downed Lake Fenton 60-46 Friday.
Toney added eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and three blocks, while Gillett led all Cavaliers with six assists. Jenna Bauman added seven points and five rebounds for Corunna, which improved to 2-0 overall.
Lake Fenton (0-1) was led by Amaya Smith, who scored a team-high 14 points. Aubrey Fray added 12 points for the Blue Devils.
Corunna scoring: Ellie Toney 11 6-8 29, Sydnie Gillett 5 5-5 16, Jenna Bauman 2 2-4 7, Gracie Yerian 2 0-0 4, Kira Patrick 1 0-0 2.
Ovid-Elsie 56, Fulton 15
ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie overcame a last-minute schedule change to even its record Friday, routing Middleton Fulton 56-15.
The Marauders (1-1) originally planned to face LakeVille Friday, but amid an increase in coronavirus cases at LakeVille High School, the game was canceled.
“I thought we did a nice job all the way around,” O-E head coach Ryan Cunningham said after the win. “Our girls came with some intensity and executed much better tonight. I felt like we did a complete 180 from Tuesday night.”
Caitlyn Walter led Ovid-Elsie with 13 points on 6-of-13 shooting against the Pirates. Braeden Tokar added 10 points, eight rebounds and two assists for the Marauders. Kiah Longoria contributed eight points and five rebounds in the victory.
Ovid-Elsie scoring: Caitlyn Walter 6 0-0 13, Braeden Tokar 5 0-0 10, Kiah Longoria 3 2-2 8, Ava Bates 2 2-2 7, Evalyn Cole 2 0-0 5, Kaylee Hall 2 0-0 5.
New Lothrop 57, Montrose 23
NEW LOTHROP — Brooke Wenzlick inched closer to 1,000 career points Friday, scoring a team-high 21 for the Hornets in a 57-23 win over Montrose.
Wenzlick now has 948 career points. The senior guard added six rebounds and eight steals in the victory, while Alexis Miller scored 13 points with two assists and five rebounds for the Hornets (2-0). Makayla Lienau led New Lothrop with six boards.
“Good win tonight,” head coach James Perry said. “The whole team contributed and I thought our energy and effort was there most of the game. The third quarter we started off slow but picked up our defense as the quarter went on. It’s nice to see our young girls get some experience and start to gel as a team.”
New Lothrop scoring: Brooke Wenzlick 9 1-2 21, Alexis Miller 6 1-2 13, Makayla Lienau 3 1-1 7, Herron 1 0-0 2, Brown 1 2-4 2, Marissa Rombach 0 3-4 3, Clolinger 2 0-0 4, Wheeler 1 1-4 3, Beacamp 2 0-0 2.
Byron 60, Mt. Morris 15
MT. MORRIS — Sarah Marvin posted a double-double to lead Byron to a 60-15 road win over Mt. Morris Friday.
Marvin finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists for the Eagles (2-0, 1-0 MMAC). Makayla Clement added 16 points, four assists and four steals for Byron, while Makenna Clement snagged nine rebounds.
MaryAnn Montgomery had eight points and four rebounds for the Eagles. Becky Marvin grabbed seven rebounds.
Byron scoring: Sarah Marvin 4 7-9 16, Makayla Clement 6 2-2 16, MaryAnn Montgomery 4 0-2 8, Makenna Clement 2 1-2 6, Becky Marvin 2 1-1, 5.
Goodrich 31, Owosso 24
OWOSSO — A slow start plagued Owosso Friday as the Trojans fell 31-24 to Goodrich.
Trailing 14-7 at the half, the Trojans (1-1, 0-1 Flint Metro League Stars) cut the Martian lead to three on Alaynie Drury’s 3-pointer with 2 minutes left to play. Goodrich sealed the game with free throws down the stretch.
Reyn Tuttle led Owosso with 12 points. Skotti Ball-Duley added six points for the Trojans, while Alaynie Drury and Lexi Hemker scored three points each.
Owosso scoring: Reyn Tuttle 6 0-0 12, Skotti Ball-Duley 2 2-2 6, Alaynie Drury 1 0-0 3, Lexi Hemker 1 1-2 3.
