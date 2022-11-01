CLIO —It was a sweet Halloween treat Monday for Corunna’s volleyball team.
The scary part of the district tournament is that a loss means the end of the season. But the Cavaliers never trailed while sweeping Flint Hamady 25-14, 25-9, 25-10 Monday in a first-round Division 2 district match at Clio High School.
The Cavaliers (10-18-3) will advance to face neighboring rival Owosso (22-10-10) in Wednesday’s 7 p.m. Division 2 district semifinal after pretty much doing what they wanted against the Hawks Monday.
Junior Maddie Wright powered 12 kills to lead the way for Corunna Monday. Wright, a left-hander, was able to find the mark on her kills all night long as she had just four hitting errors. Wright said the convincing victory will give Corunna a boost of confidence as it prepares to play Owosso Wednesday.
“I got some good sets tonight and I think our victory tonight is going to lead us into facing Owosso,” Wright said. “I think we really needed that victory under our belts to go into it.”
Corunna senior Sydney Gillett had six kills while senior teammate Neele’ge’ Sims added five kills. Kira Patrick, Corunna’s senior setter who recently eclipsed 1,000 assists in her career, added 27 assists while Kate Steinacker contributed four blocks, with three of those being solos.
Patrick said getting the district victory was especially sweet for her.
“I’m just happy we won a district game,” Patrick said. “I think the past three years I’ve been on varsity, we haven’t won a district game and — I guess this is the start of it — and I’m really excited.”
Wednesday’s district semifinal against Owosso will give Corunna the opportunity to play the Trojans for the third time this season. Owosso won the first battle in four sets and then defeated the Cavaliers in a five-setter the second time.
“Yes we’re pumped,” Ward said. “And honestly, I think that’s what we’ve been playing for all season is the opportunity to still play them (the Trojans) in the post-season. Yeah, we’re really excited for that. I told the girls we’re going to peak at the right time and hopefully this is the time. I do think from our (Flint Metro League) cross-over game (a three-set sweep over Holly last week) and into tonight, we’re playing good volleyball. There’s still good volleyball to play. I don’t think they’ve reached their ceiling quite yet.”
Ward said her Cavaliers spread out their offensive production well and said every player was able to contribute.
“It was good and we were able to get in our whole bench and everybody played tonight,” Ward said. “It was good to see everybody contribute and play a little loose and have a lot of fun.”
Wright, however, had an especially strong game, she said.
“Maddie was great,” Ward said. “We were able to get her the ball a little bit more and the same with Sydney — being the other outside. She doesn’t get as many balls.”
Ward said that Sims, who has more than 1,000 kills in her career and is an explosive hitter, was used more sparingly Monday than some nights when the Cavaliers need the All-Stater to contribute more.
“I didn’t see the need to use her as much as I would have needed her in other games,” Ward said.
Patrick and Bauman each had three digs for the Cavaliers Monday but it was Corunna’s offense which asserted itself the most.
Hamady, which competes in the Genesee Area Conference Blue Division, could never fully gets its offense untracked.
Corunna opened the first set with Patrick serving up an ace. Mikayla Williams of Hamady made it 1-1 with a kill but Corunna built a 10-2 lead as Gillett, Sims and Wright took over with their attacking prowess. Crowe’s ace gave the Cavaliers the first set, 25-14.
Set two was a bit closer as it was tied 4-4 at one point. But Corunna opened up a 12-6 lead that ballooned to 22-8. Wright delivered back-to-back kills and Corunna won the set, 25-9.
Crowe’s serving helped the Cavaliers build an 8-3 lead in set three. Gillett, Steinacker and Wright again asserted themselves at the net with Bauman adding some key serves toward the end of a 25-10 victory.
Wednesday’s early district semifinal at Clio pits Mt. Morris vs. Clio at 5 p.m.
