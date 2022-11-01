Neele’ge’ Sims

Corunna senior Neele’ge’ Sims powers a kill against Flint Hamady Monday during a first-round Division 2 district match-up at Clio High School. The Cavaliers won 25-14, 25-9, 25-10 and will advance to Wednesday’s 7 p.m. district semifinal vs. Owosso at Clio.

 Argus-Press Photo/Jerome Murphy

CLIO —It was a sweet Halloween treat Monday for Corunna’s volleyball team.

The scary part of the district tournament is that a loss means the end of the season. But the Cavaliers never trailed while sweeping Flint Hamady 25-14, 25-9, 25-10 Monday in a first-round Division 2 district match at Clio High School.

