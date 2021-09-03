DURAND — Ovid-Elsie’s football team bounced back from last week’s season-opening loss to Portland in a big way Thursday.
The Marauders defeated Durand 28-8 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference opener for both schools as senior tailback Eddy Evans rushed 20 times for 102 yards and two TDs, and Dylan Carman passed for 75 yards and two scores.
Ovid-Elsie coach Travis Long said his team won the war in the trenches, outrushing the Railroaders 178-112. O-E owned a 17-7 advantage in first downs.
“Our offensive line played really well,” Long said. “All of our defense played lights out just like last week when we played good defense. We absolutely have a lot of respect for Durand. Durand has a good program going and knew going into the game they were going to be physical. It was a good physical game.”
Senior center Tyler Bancroft said the Marauders were determined to make up for a last-minute 21-14 loss to Portland, which beat defending Division 3 state champion DeWitt 20-17 Thursday. The Marauders knew it would be tough against the Railroaders, who opened the season with a 42-14 win over Imlay City.
“After a loss last week against Portland and hearing how they (the Railroaders) beat up on Imlay City, it just lit a fire in our guts,” Bancroft said. “All week we’ve been practicing and just preparing for them. We started out slowly, but it’s a mental game. We just got our heads right and came back as a team and played some Marauder football.”
Durand head coach John Webb said a tough call helped the Marauders build a 21-0 halftime lead, as O-E’s first touchdown was helped by a controversial 30-yard reception to the Durand 4-yard line. O-E receiver Logan Thompson and Durand defender Alex Bruni both seemingly came down with a piece of the ball, but Thompson was awarded the reception and Evans scored on a 2-yard TD run moments later to break a scoreless tie late in the first quarter.
Dual possession of a reception is typically awarded to the offensive player.
However, Webb said Ovid-Elsie won the game at the point of attack and it didn’t figure in the outcome.
“They whipped us up front and they were physical,” Webb said of the Marauders. “They’re big and phsyical. They run hard. They don’t do anything fancy. They say, ‘Here it comes,’ and ‘Can you stop us?’ You know, we’re a young group. They are a senior-heavy team and we’re a junior-heavy team.”
Evans said Ovid-Elsie has worked on being resilient. The Marauders showed that early when Durand’s Ty Fielder came up with the first of his two interceptions, giving Durand the ball on its own 44 on the first series of the game. The Railroaders, however, were forced to punt moments later.
“A big thing that we’ve been working on this year, is after a bad play from us, we’ve always got to respond,” Evans said. “And that’s something we say alot, in huddles or during timeouts, ‘respond’ or ‘it’s our turn to respond.’ And that’s just what we did today.”
Evans put Ovid-Elsie on top 6-0 with his 2-yard scoring burst with 54 seconds left in the first quarter. The Marauders padded the lead to 14-0 with 3:39 left in the second quarter when Carman — who completed 4 of 6 passes for 75 yards, two TDs and two interceptions — found Thompson for a 22-yard TD.
Durand was then forced to punt and O-E started on its own 26 with 1:06 left in the first half. Evans appeared to be carrying the ball on a regular run but he pitched the ball back to Axel Newell on a flea flicker. Newell then passed to Jacob Tomasek for a 33-yard gain to the Durand 41.
With just 8 seconds left in the half, Carman completed a 24-yard scoring pass to Thompson.
The Marauders’ final TD came on Evans’ 4-yard scoring run with 7:12 left in the game.
Durand put together a nice drive in the closing minutes, culminating in quarterback Austin Kelley’s 3-yard scoring run. Kelley also ran in the two-point conversion with 2:40 left.
STAT TRACKER
n Ovid-Elsie: Fluharty rushed twice for 38 yards. Thompson ran nine times for 37 yards. … Tomasek caught two passes for 54 yards and one TD, while Thompson had two grabs for 53 yards and one TD. … Adam Barton had one reception for 21 yards. … Clay Wittenberg and Landon Stoneman each had nine tackles for Ovid-Elsie. Fluharty had two sacks while Rudy Ramirez had one sack.
n Durand: Kelley completed 3 of 14 passes for 53 yards, no TDs and no interceptions. …The leading ground gainer for the Railroaders was Darin Alward who rushed 14 times for 69 yards. Gabe Lynn had 64 yards rushing. … Kelley, after sacks were tabulated, netted 18 yards rushing. … Lynn had one catch for 39 yards, while Bruni and Charlie Rawlins also had one reception. …Evan Samson had three sacks for Durand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.