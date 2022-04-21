CARSON CITY — Ovid-Elsie split with Carson City Crystal Wednesday, winning the first game, 12-0 and losing the second, 4-0.
Corbyn James captured the win in Game 1. He struck out eight and walked three while spinning a one-hitter.
Jake Bowen batted 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Braxton Stenger was 1-for-1 with two walks and three runs scored. Chase Kline went 1-for-2.
Game 2 was called after 4 1/3 innings due to darkness. Colin Vietch took the loss. He worked four innings and gave up five hits and two earned runs. He struck out five and also batted 2-for-4.
Durand sweeps Capac
DURAND — Durand captured a 14-2, 6-5 sweep Wednesday of Capac.
Austin Kelley pitched five innings in Game 1, giving up two runs on five hits. He struck out two. Capac was guilty of five errors.
The Railroaders’ Carter Boisclair drove in three runs in the first game. In Game 2, Durand scored the game-winning run in the last of the sixth. The Railroaders outhit Capac 6-4.
Brayden Kelley pitched three innings and drove in two runs for the winning side.
SOFTBALL
Perry, Lakewood break even
PERRY — Lakewood won the first game, 11-6 in eight innings, but Perry won the nightcap 11-7 Wednesday.
Ella Kloeckner batted 4-for-5 in Game 2 for Perry. Madison Ralston went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Olivia Winans went 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Teagen Hallock had two hits and drove in a run.
Perry erupted for seven runs in the top of the sixth to turn a 4-4 game into an 11-4 contest. Lakewood scored twice in the last of the seventh but came up short.
Ralston pitched six innings and allowed seven runs (four earned) on 10 hits. She struck out four and walked none. Sara Austin pitched one inning and gave up one hit and no runs. She struck out three.
In Game 1, Perry’s Kloeckner and Hannah Brodberg each had two hits. Kloeckner drove in two runs.
Kloeckner pitched 5 1/3 innings and yielded two runs on five hits. She struck out three and walked seven. Austin pitched 2 2/3 innings and gave up eight runs on three hits. She struck out four and walked three.
GIRLS SOCCER
Fenton 2, Owosso 0
FENTON — Fenton downed Owosso 2-0 Wednesday while outshooting the Trojans, 29-1.
“Fenton played over 30 players tonight, compared to our team of 12,” Owosso coach Chris Bird said. “While on defense, our entire team maintained the best spacing and physicality of the season.”
Lily Usher made 16 saves for Owosso including one penalty kick save in the first two minutes.
