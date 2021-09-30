ELSIE — Ithaca defeated Ovid-Elsie 25-16, 25-12, 25-23 Monday.
Ovid-Elsie coach Kortney Miller said Ithaca capitalized on Marauder mistakes.
“We were making lots of small mistakes which Ithaca took full advantage of,” Miller said. “They were able to find our holes and use them against us.”
