FLINT — Owosso won 10 of 12 events to defeat Flint Kearsley, 128-55, Thursday while improving its swim mark to 6-0 overall.
Macy Irelan won the 200-yard individual medley (2:30.28) and the 100 free (58.43) for Owosso.
Also winning solo events for the Trojans were Allie Pumford (500 free, 5:48.61), Lily Espinoza (200 free, 2:13.44), Emma Livingston (diving, 98.45 points), Lily Usher (backstroke, 1:14.66) and Amanda Brainerd (breaststroke, 1:18.65).
Owosso won the medley relay behind the waves of Alexis Chamberlin, Brainerd, Pumford and Lily Davis (2:11.13); and the 200 free relay, thanks to Espinoza, Mya LaMay, Emily Pumford and Irelan (1:54.60).
Cavaliers win by one
SWARTZ CREEK — Corunna nipped Swartz Creek/Flushing, 93-92, Thursday in girls swimming and diving action.
Marissa Jackson of Corunna won the 200-yard freestyle, the 100 backstroke and joined teammates Allyson Vowell, Piper LePino and Mackayla Davis to win the 400 free relay.
LePino won the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke.
