NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop featured 14 individual regional qualifiers — including nine Division 4 district champions — Saturday at New Lothrop.
Winning weight-class championships for the Hornets were Andrew Krupp (125 pounds), Alex Wolford (130), Logan Wolford 135) , Harry Helmick (145), Bryce Cheney (152), Austin Barnette (160), Justin Carnahan (189), Cam Orr (215) and Isiah Pasik (285).
Also qualifying for this week’s individual regionals were runners-up Daven Lockwood (103) and Kody Krupp (171); third-place district finishers Jackson Knieper (140) and Will Taylor (171), and fourth-place Caleb Sharp (119).
Byron advances six, Laingsburg four
MANCHESTER — Byron wrestling will be well represented at next week’s Division 4 individual regionals as the Eagles qualified six wrestlers here Saturday at the districts.
Byron’s Zack Hall won the 119-pound weight class by fall over Jackson Lumen Christi’s Reid Garcia for Byron’s only individual championship.
The Eagles’ Cole Stanton was the 215-pound runner up while teammates Matthew Johnson (285), Colby Shettler (125) and Layten Ciszewski (145) all placed third in their respective weight classes. Nolan Lange also qualified for the regionals for Byron with a fourth-place district finish at 135.
Laingsburg will also be well represented at the next stage of the postseason as the Wolfpack qualified four.
The Wolfpack’s Aden Baynes was the runner up at 125 pounds after being pinned in the championship by Springport’s Robert Patterson.
Laingsburg’s other regional qualifiers, Kyle Boetcher (125), Caleb Boetcher (145) and Sean Divine (189), all finished fourth.
Owosso's Blaha wins district crown
GAYLORD — Owosso’s wrestling team boasted three individual regional qualifiers after Saturday’s Division 2 individual districts.
Trojan senior Colton Blaha won the 160-pound weight class championship. Blaha delivered an 8-4 decision victory over Gaylord opponent Jacob McKnight.
Dominic Patterson (285) and Joey Devaras (103) rounded out the Trojans’ qualifiers, finishing third and fourth, respectively.
