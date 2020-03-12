REESE — It was a tale of two halves for New Lothrop in Wednesday’s Division 3 district semifinal against Hemlock.
Nolan Finkbeiner scored 16 of his 21 points in the second half and Hemlock rallied to beat New Lothrop 60-44 to advance to Friday’s district championship game.
The Hornets (18-4) carried a 30-25 lead going into halftime, but in the third quarter things started to break down.
“We played a really solid first half and I felt like we were right where we needed to be (going into halftime),” New Lothrop coach Brady Simons said.
Hemlock hit a 3-pointer to start the second half and cut the New Lothrop lead to three. The Huskies (21-1) converted a four-point play at the 6-minute mark and then took the lead for good at 35-34 with 3:54 left in the quarter.
“The first half we were hot, hitting a lot of shots, but that second half it just wasn’t there,” New Lothrop’s Avery Moore said.
By the end of the third quarter, the Hornets had been outscored 17-4 in the frame and trailed 42-34.
“(Hemlock) came out shooting the ball better while we struggled to score for about a four-five minute stretch — that’s when they took the momentum,” Simons said. “Give Hemlock credit, they are an outstanding team that has won 21 games and they just made more plays then us in the second half.”
Bryce Richardson paced New Lothrop with 13 points in the loss, while Luke Birchmeier and Moore chipped in 10 and nine points, respectively. The Hornets finished with their most victories since going 20-4 in 2007-08.
“I want to thank my seniors they have been special group of kids that I have had privilege to coach,” Simons said. “These boys competed at a high level every night and I’m very proud of them for all they achieved. I’m really going to miss them.”
Hemlock will play host Reese in Friday’s championship game after the Rockets defeated Saginaw Valley Lutheran 72-50 in the other semifinal Wednesday.
Division 3 District at Reese
Semifinals
HEMLOCK 60, NEW LOTHROP 44
New Lothrop (18-5, 12-2): Avery Moore 3 1-4 9, Luke Birchmeier 4 1-2 10, Jacob Graves 2 0-0 4, Bryce Richardson 4 0-0 11 Totals: 16 2-6 44.
Hemlock (22-1, 17-1): N. Finkbiner 7 3-6 21 Totals: 19 9-14 60.
New Lothrop 12 18 4 10 — 44
Hemlock 10 15 17 18 — 60
3-Point Goals: Hemlock 9 (Finkbiner 4); New Lothrop 8 (Richardson 3).
