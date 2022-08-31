CORUNNA — Corunna hopes its new turf surface at Nick Annese Athletic Field will help it get off to a fast start in 2022, though the Cavaliers will have to re-tool a bit after going 7-5 — its best season since 2016.

Losing quarterback Jaden Herrick to graduation — he passed for nearly 1,000 yards and rushed for another 600 while intercepting four passes at free safety — is not the only concern. Two-way standout Jaden Edington, who led the Cavaliers in tackles at linebacker last season with 121 and also rushed for 543 yards and eight TDs, is currently injured and out of the lineup.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.