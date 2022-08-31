CORUNNA — Corunna hopes its new turf surface at Nick Annese Athletic Field will help it get off to a fast start in 2022, though the Cavaliers will have to re-tool a bit after going 7-5 — its best season since 2016.
Losing quarterback Jaden Herrick to graduation — he passed for nearly 1,000 yards and rushed for another 600 while intercepting four passes at free safety — is not the only concern. Two-way standout Jaden Edington, who led the Cavaliers in tackles at linebacker last season with 121 and also rushed for 543 yards and eight TDs, is currently injured and out of the lineup.
On the positive side, Corunna returns several big-play standouts from a year ago including twin junior speedsters Wyatt and Tarick Bower. Wyatt Bower, who had 26 receptions at receiver for 477 yards, willl be moving to take over the quarterback position. Tarick Bower had 21 catches for 369 yards, is back at receiver.
Both twins were excellent defensive backs as well, with Wyatt intercepting five passes and Tarick picking off three.
Corunna also returns first-team All-Flint Metro offensive lineman Jacob Nichols along with three-year varsity outside linebacker Collin Thompson, a senior who registered 86 tackles last fall, and senior linebacker/running back Xavier Anderson.
“Overall, we’re a younger team than we were last year,” Corunna coach Steve Herrick said. “We have some tremendous potential, but with a younger team, it’s about gaining that experience that we need in order to be successful. We’re kind of figuring what it takes to be a good varsity football team. We have talented players. We just have to put the pieces together and they have to understand — it just doesn’t happen.”
Herrick said last year was a great example. Although the Cavaliers won five of their final seven games — including two playoff games on the road (30-0 over Flint Powers and 20-8 over Armada), Corunna started just 2-3.
“We were going into that sixth game with the idea of who knows?” Herrick said. “If we lose it, we might not get a chance to make the playoffs. They came around and we ended up finishing 5-2 the rest of the way. You never know, until you get into it, what it’s going to take.”
Corunna nearly upset Marine City in the Division 5 regional finals. The Mariners (13-1) went on to beat Portland 27-7 and then lost to Grand Rapids Catholic Central in the state finals, 31-7.
Looking ahead to this season, Corunna will have a different quarterback but he does have experience at the position, even though he was primarily a receiver/defensive back last year. Wyatt Bower didn’t get too many reps at quarterback last season but he does have experience at the position and is capable of making plays, said Herrick.
“He’s very talented and he spent a lot of time — all the time growing up here going to school — he’s spent a lot of time at camps and quarterback training and has come through our program,” Herrick said of the junior. “He has great speed and makes good decisions. And last year, it was great to have him as a back-up to Jaden. And fortunately, Jaden was able to play every game and not get injured. But Wyatt was right there and now it’s his opportunity to show what he has.”
Wyatt Bower said that he’s very excited to be playing quarterback, especially with a spread option team that has its share of offensive weapons.
“I would say the biggest challenge is just getting back into it,” Bower said. “I played receiver last year but my freshman year I played quarterback and I’m getting back in the swing of things. I know the offense.”
The junior said with the new turf surface at Nick Annese Athletic Field, it could be a benefit for Corunna’s offensive attack.
“Yeah, it should be fun,” Bower said. “I’m looking forward to it.”
Jaden Edington will be out at least for the first few games at running back/linebacker with an injured vertebrae, Herrick said. Corunna does have two strong running backs who are ready to go — senior Anderson (5-11, 175) and junior Parker Isham.
“Xavier Anderson is our leading running back. He brings us a lot of experience,” Herrick said. “We just have a single-back look in the backfield, but we’re looking to add some depth there with another player but right now those guys will probably get the majority of the carries from the running back spot.”
Key receivers for Corunna will be Tarick Bower along with seniors Peyton TerMeer and Dylan Quirk.
“Those arae three important guys right there and they have an opportunity to be a good receiving corps, as long as our line protects up front,” Herrick said. “Wyatt can deliver the ball. He’s got a really good arm and those guys will have an opportunity to make some plays.”
Anchoring the offensive line will be senior Jacob Nichols.
“Jacob Nichols was a unanimous all-conference center last year in our division, he was first team,” Herrick said. “And obviously that’s big to have your center back — especially one as unheralded as he was.”
Kai Heck, at right guard, also returns and was also one of Corunna’s best offensive linemen from a year ago, Herrick said. Heck played in just four games, however, because of a shoulder injury.
Sophomore Alan Mrva will man the left guard position. Austin Oginsky, a junior, will be a starting left tackle after starting the last five games a year ago. The right tackle spot was still up for grabs. Charles Doyle was a leading contender.
The leading tight ends were Grant Kerry and A.J. Brieger.
“We have some big guys up front,” Herrick said. “But with the exception of Jake, they don’t have much more than four or five games of experience at the varsity level. But we have really good size, good feet and their smart kids and they work hard … The quicker our offensive line comes together and gains experience, the better our offense will be for sure.”
Place-kicking, kick-offs and punting duties will be done either by senior Payton Brown or junior Braden Andrejack.
Corunna assistant coach Sal Ausiello, who was the Cavaliers’ defensive coordinator last season, will be shifting to become the offensive coordinator for Corunna this season.
The Cavaliers will be running a 4-2 defense. It is hoped that Edington, a strong tackler at middle linebacker, will be able to come back soon from his injury.
“With Jaden being injured, we’ll see when he comes back,” said Herrick. “But Xavier Anderson though is back from last year and started the first 10 games as a starting (weakside inside) linebacker. Collin Thompson, this is his third year on varsity and he’s what we call our ‘dog’ or our strong safety.”
Thompson said he loves playing defense and it’s something he’s more suited for than offense.
“I have a disease in my hip that slows me down and that holds me back from running,” Thompson said. “So playing one way is the better option for me. I love the contact, that’s the best part about it.”
Mrva will fill in for Edington while he’s out. Manning the noseguard position will be Nolan Carmody, a 6-4, 285-pound senior.
Oginsky and Nichols will also be playing on the defensive line.
Brieger will be a defensive end along with Kerry.
Cornerbacks include sophomore Bryce Edington and Isham.
Tarick Bower can play either cornerback or safety, either free safety or weakside safety. Peyton TerMeer is another safety and Wyatt Bower will rotate in on passing situations as well and can play cornerback or safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.