Bath sidelines Byrondespite Ritter’s 20 points

By JEROME MURPHY
Argus-Press Sports Writer
NEW LOTHROP — Bath opened up a 20-7 first-quarter lead and never looked back in a 56-39 rout of Byron Monday, in a first-round Division 3 district tournament game.
The Eagles end their season with a 3-19 record despite getting a strong 20-point, four-rebound, two-block performance from senior Trevor Ritter.
Owen Thomas scored seven points with three rebounds for Byron and senior Mitchell Morrow added five points with five rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Reece Arndt had 12 rebounds, Nathan Erdmann added four steals, and Glen L’Esperance had six rebounds with two blocks and two steals.
Bath improves to 8-13 with the win. The Bees were led by Devondre Chandler’s 19 points.. Cole Chamberlain and Remington McCrimmon each scored 11.
The Bees will advance to Wednesday’s 5:30 p.m. district semifinal against unbeaten Laingsburg (21-0).
Byron coach Matt Brown said his squad got off to a slow start, especially on the defensive end.
“We did not come out strong like we wanted to,” Brown said. “We had a lot of fouls in that first quarter and from there, it was hard to get into a rhythm.”
The most consistent player on the court for the Eagles was Ritter, who scored eight points in the second quarter and 11 in the fourth. Ritter made good on 5-of-6 free throw attempts and drained seven field goals, including a 3-pointer.
“Trevor was definitely our standout,” Brown said. “He worked hard. He works hard every game and by far he’s the leader of the team. And he had a good game today.”
Ritter said he was determined to make his final high school game a good one.
“My mindset was just to go in there and give it my all for the last game,” Ritter said. “I mean, whether it was my last or not, I was going to play my heart out like it was my last.”
He said that Bath’s decisive first quarter was hard to come back from.
“I think it was us not being as confident as we should,” Ritter said. “We needed to mesh better on defense with more communication. I feel that was a big factor in all that. It’s hard to say.”
BYRON SCORING: Trevor Ritter 7 5-6 20, Owen Thomas 2 2-2 7, Glen L’Esperance 0 1-2 1, Mitchell Morrow 1 2-3 5, Reece Arndt 1 0-3 2, Jackson Wilcox 0 2-2 2, Ethan Gray 0 0-1 0, Reed Charboneau 0 0-2 0, Braylon Brown 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 12-21 39.
BATH SCORING: Max Parry 0 0-3 0, Sam Wonch 1 0-0 2, Cole Chamberlain 3 3-6 11, Bradley Uhlmann 0 2-4 2, Grant Dunckel 0 4-6 4, Devondre Chandler 7 1-3 19, Remington McCrimmon 5 1-4 11, Jacob Kuhn 2 1-6 5, Brayden Bennett 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 9-33 56.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.