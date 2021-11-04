CORUNNA — Owosso’s volleyball team registered its second district tournament victory in three days by sweeping Lansing Sexton 25-6, 25-16, 25-14 Wednesday.
No other details were reported.
The Trojans (16-24-4) will face state-ranked Lansing Catholic (43-3-1) at 7 p.m. tonight in the Division 2 district championship match at Corunna High School. Lansing Catholic swept Lansing Eastern 25-4, 25-11, 25-3 in Wednesday’s other semifinal.
Catholic ousted Corunna in Monday’s district quarterfinal, 25-23, 25-15, 25-12, while Owosso beat Ovid-Elsie 25-20, 25-22, 25-11.
The Trojans will be looking for their first district title since 2001, which was the program’s first-ever district championship.
Frankenmuth 3, Chesaning 0
CHESANING — Frankenmuth ended Chesaning’s season 3-0 in Wednesday’s Division 2 district semifinal.
The Eagles prevailed by a 25-9, 25-9, 25-12.
No other details were reported.
Frankenmuth will face Birch Run for the district championship at 6 p.m. today.
Fowler 3, Morrice 0
MORRICE — Fowler ousted Morrice 25-9, 25-16, 25-12 in Wednesday’s Division 4 district semifinal.
Fowler will face Webberville at 6 p.m. tonight in the district championship match
No other details were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.