CORUNNA — Both Corunna bowling teams defeated Ortonville Brandon 20-10, Wednesday.
Robert Wright had the team high for the boys with a 206 while Bridget Ryon rolled a team high 216 for the girls.
Durand defeats
Montrose
MONTROSE — Durand was able to claim two victories Wednesday as the boys defeated Montrose 21-9, while the girls cruised to a 23-7 victory.
Cooper Neyman and Jacob Feldhouse each rolled 237 to lead the boys and help the Railroaders to improve to 5-0.
The girls were lead by Alanna Feldhouse’s 213 and improved to 4-1 on the season.
