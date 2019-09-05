OWOSSO — Fenton defeated Owosso 8-1 in boys varsity soccer Wednesday at Willman Field.
No other details were available at press time.
O-E tops Montrose
ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie defeated Montrose 2-0 Tuesday with a pair of second-half goals by Cal Byrnes and Noah Price-Jolly.
Byrnes broke a scoreless tie with 111/2 minutes left off a free kick taken by Colin Fluharty.
Price-Jolly made it 2-0 with 8:03 left off an assist by Noah Fahey.
“The team played calmly throughout the whole game — even though it was late in the second half before we scored,” Ovid-Elsie coach Justin Fluharty said. “I could tell the team was having fun. They made calm combination plays out from the defense through the midfield to have a lot of scoring opportunities.”
Ovid-Elsie led in shots on goal, 12-2.
