LINDEN — Brooke Wenzlick scored 25 points and reached the 1,000-point career milestone for New Lothrop Wednesday in a 52-47 loss to Linden.
“A little bittersweet because she would have loved to reach this milestone in a win,” New Lothrop head coach James Perry said via email. “Brooke is such a great all-around player, leading us in points, assists, and steals. She is a great leader and she couldn’t have reached this milestone without great teammates over her four-year varsity career.”
Wenzlick entered Wednesday’s contest needing 25 points to reach the 1,000-point milestone. The senior guard added a team-high five assists and eight steals for the Hornets (3-1, 1-0 MMAC) in the loss.
Alexis Miller had 12 points and six rebounds for New Lothrop. Makayla Lienau added six points and six rebounds.
New Lothrop scoring: Brooke Wenzlick 10 2-3 25, Alexis Miller 5 1-3 12, Makayla Lienau 2 2-4 6.
Byron 70 Webberville 26
BYRON — Sarah Marvin posted her fourth consecutive double-double Wednesday as Byron’s girls basketball team topped Webberville, 70-26.
The first-team All-Stater finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds, six assists and five steals in the senior night victory. The Eagles (4-0, 1-0 MMAC) also featured a four-point performance from Abby Thomas in her first varsity appearance. It was Thomas’ first time playing in a game since eighth grade, according to Byron head coach Theresa Marvin.
Makayla Clement had 11 points, five steals and three assists for Byron, while Makenna Clement added 11 points, three steals and three assists.
Byron scoring: Sarah Marvin 7 3-4 18, Makayla Clement 5 0-0 11, Makenna Clement 4 3-3 11, Becky Marvin 4 0-0 8, Allison Hooley 3 0-0 7.
Corunna 43, Goodrich 33
GOODRICH — Ellie Toney’s 22 points and 12 rebounds propelled Corunna past Goodrich Wednesday, 43-33.
Sydnie Gillett added 10 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Cavaliers (3-0, 2-0 Flint Metro Stars).
Emily Bescoe led the Martians (1-2, 1-1 Flint Metro Stars) with 11 points.
Corunna scoring: Ellie Toney 8 4-4 22, Sydnie Gillett 4 2-2 10, Jenna Bauman 3 0-0 7.
Morrice 54, Genesee 51
GENESEE — Aubrey Rogers scored 22 points and Makenzie Doerner had 15 as Morrice squeaked out a close victory over Genesee Wednesday, 54-51.
Savannah Miles chipped in six points for the Orioles, now 2-0.
Ryleigh Zinn scored a game-high 23 points for Genesee (2-1).
Morrice scoring: Aubrey Rogers 8 5-6 22, Makenzie Doerner 7 0-0 15, Savannah Miles 3 0-0 6.
Chesaning 63, Mayville 6
CHESANING — Chesaning’s girls basketball team put on a defensive display Wednesday, collecting 25 steals and 41 rebounds in a 63-6 victory over Mayville.
The Indians (2-0, 1-0 MMAC) did not allow a field goal after the first quarter. All nine of Chesaning’s players scored.
“We started out rough, but once we settled down we did some good things,” Chesaning head coach Ryan Ferry said via email. “We need to clean some things up, but all in all we are moving in the right direction.”
Lily Skyard had a team-high 16 points for the Indians, along with five steals and three rebounds. Karissa Ferry posted her second straight double-double with 15 points and 16 rebounds.
Avery Butcher added nine points with four rebounds, an assist and three steals for Chesaning. Meghan Florian had four points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Chesaning scoring: Lily Skyard 16, Karissa Ferry 15, Avery Butcher 9, Alexia Mugute 7.
Ortonville Brandon 45 Owosso 31
ORTONVILLE — Ortonville Brandon outscored Owosso 28-16 in the second half Wednesday en route to a 45-31 victory.
Reyn Tuttle led Owosso (1-2, 1-2 Flint Metro Stars) with nine points. Kendall Anderson had eight points for the Trojans.
Owosso scoring: Reyn Tuttle 3 2-2 9, Kendall Anderson 4 0-0 8, Peyton Spicer 2 2-2 6.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Chesaning 54, Mayville 34
MAYVILLE — Chesaning’s boys basketball team outscored Mayville 16-7 in the first quarter Wednesday en route to a 54-34 victory.
Lucas Powell and Sam Princinsky led the Indians (2-0, 1-0 MMAC) with 10 points and five steals each.
Reese Greenfelder led the Indians with 10 rebounds.
Chesaning scoring: Lucas Powell 10, Sam Princinsky 10, Nate Ferry 8, Mason Struck 7.
Webberville 60, New Lothrop 37
NEW LOTHROP — Webberville outscored New Lothrop 22-8 in the second quarter and the Hornets failed to close the gap in a 60-37 loss Wednesday.
“Give Webberville credit, they did a really nice job of getting out in transition and they scored a lot of easy baskets off our turnovers and misses” New Lothrop head coach Brady Simons said via email. “I thought we settled down more in the second half and we did some good things that we can build on moving forward.”
Matt Kieffer scored eight points for New Lothrop (1-1, 1-0 MMAC).
Nathan Lott had 18 points for Webberville (3-0). Kolson Lycos scored 17.
New Lothrop scoring: Matt Kieffer 4 0-4 8, Jordan Belmar 2 3-5 7, Jayden Galloup 2 1-3 5, Drew Kohlmann 2 0-0 5.
Flint Kearsley 66, Durand 47
DURAND — A 20-point halftime deficit was too much for Durand’s boys basketball team to overcome Wednesday as the Railroaders fell to Flint Kearsley, 66-47.
Austin Kelley provided a second-half spark, scoring a team-high 18 points, but it wasn’t enough to put the Railroaders (0-4, 0-2 MMAC) in the win colum. Ben Nebo had nine points for Durand.
The Railroaders committed 17 turnovers in the contest.
Jo Coleman scored 18 points for the Hornets (2-1). Tyler Csintyan scored 17.
Durand scoring: Austin Kelley 5 6-9 18, Ben Nebo 3 0-0 9, Trenton Boisclair 1 3-4 6, Gavin Wells 2 0-0 6.
Ortonville Brandon 68, Owosso 21
ORTONVILLE — Owosso’s boys basketball team suffered its third consecutive loss of the season Wednesday, falling to Ortonville Brandon 68-21.
Peyton Fields had a team-high six points for the Trojans (0-3, 0-3 Flint Metro Stars). Kody Rees added four points.
