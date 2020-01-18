ELSIE — Justin Moore led the charge in the first half for Ovid-Elsie. Shayne Loynes finished it off in the second half.
Ovid-Elsie prevailed 47-40 in a battle of the unbeatens Friday night over New Lothrop, as Loynes scored 18 of his 22 points after intermission after Moore scored 15 of his 18 points in the first half.
The Marauders gained sole possession of first place in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference, improving to 8-0 overall and 7-0 in the league.
On a night when both schools combined to raise more than $3,000 for Coaches Vs. Cancer, it was a tightly-contested game throughout. Ovid-Elsie held on to a 29-28 lead heading into the final eight minutes and held on thanks to a 19-11 fourth-quarter scoring advantage.
Moore, who had 10 rebounds to finish with a double-double, said the inspiration behind the win came from Ovid-Elsie freshman Justin Cole, who is battling leukemia.
“We knew it was going to be a battle,” Moore said, “But ultimately, we had that “JC Strong” thing tonight. We all just played for him (Justin Cole). We had him in our hearts. We had a great crowd and we had great energy.”
Most of Moore’s points came in the first half when New Lothrop was playing zone, but he said when the Hornets switched to man-to-man, it gave Loynes more of an opportunity to get his shots off.
“None of those guys were fast enough to cover Shayne,” Moore said. “He’s too good.”
Loynes said it was a big win, but there is a long way to go still.
“It’s nice to get one in front of a big crowd at home, especially against a good team like New Lothrop,” Loynes said. “I relied on my teammates more (in the second half). I felt I was trying to do too much. The game obviously is up and down. You want to be that guy, to score the points and I needed my teammates to help me.”
New Lothrop (7-1, 6-1) got 10 points from Luke Birchmeier. Jake Graves scored nine points while Bryce Richardson added eight points and Avery Moore and Ty Kohlmann each scored five.
“That was a really good game between two evenly-matched teams,” said New Lothrop coach Brady Simons. “It was definitely a defensive battle and both teams made it difficult toscore. It came down to a few possessions here and there and they just made more plays.”
Ovid-Elsie, boosted by Moore’s eight points in the first quarter, took a 12-8 lead into the second quarter. The Hornets’ Kohlmann sank a 3-pointer as the first-half buzzer sounded, and New Lothrop trailed 20-16 at halftime.
Loynes rained in three of his 3-pointers in the third quarter, but New Lothrop crept closer, trailing by just one entering the final eight minutes.
The Hornets cut the deficit to 44-40 as Dylan Shaydik made one of two free throw attempts. But Loynes sank both ends of a one-and-one free throw situation a few seconds later. He added one more free throw in the final 15 seconds.
O-E coach Josh Latz said it was big victory, but also said the season is less than halfway finished and New Lothrop will host the Marauders later in the year.
The Coaches Vs. Cancer benefit helped Latz and his players put the game in perspective.
“We didn’t talk about it a lot but I told the guys before the game that this is just a game, it’s not life,” Latz said. “We owe it to the people like that, who are not as fortunate as us to be out here, we’ve got to give it all we’ve got because some people don’t have that opportunity right now … You don’t often get a chance to play in a game like this, two undefeated teams this late in the season. Brady (Simons) does a great job at New Lothrop and they were ready to play. It was just a back and forth game.”
OVID-ELSIE 47, NEW LOTHROP 40
NEW LOTHROP (7-1, 6-1 MMAC): Avery Moore 2 0-0 5, Trevor Bishop 1 0-0 2, Luke Birchmeier 3 4-5 10, Jake Graves 4 1-1 9, Bryce Richardson 2 2-2 8, Dylan Shaydik 0 1-2 1, Ty Kohlmann 1 2-3 5. Totals: 13 10-13 49.
OVID-ELSIE (8-0, 7-0 MMAC): Shayne Loynes 8 3-4 22, Jackson Thornton 1 0-0 2, Cal Byrnes 0 0-3 0, Justin Moore 5 7-11 18, Dylan Carman 1 0-0 3. Totals: 16 10-18 47.
NL 8 8 12 12 — 40
O-E 12 8 9 18 — 47
3-Point Goals: Ovid-Elsie 5 (Loynes 3, Moore 1, Carman 1). New Lothrop 4 (Richardson 2, Moore 1, Kohlmann 1). Rebounds: Ovid-Elsie 32 (Moore 10, Thornton 5). New Lothrop 23. Assists: Ovid-Elsie 10 (Loynes 4). Steals: Ovid-Elsie (Thornton 3).
