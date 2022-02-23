GOODRICH — After starting the season 18-0, the Ovid-Elsie girls basketball team suffered its first loss Tuesday, 39-25 at Goodrich.
Caitlyn Walter scored 11 points for the ninth-ranked Marauders, who were coming off a 54-49 win Monday over Auburn Hills Oakland Christian. Ovid-Elsie was limited to 17.3 percent shooting from the field against the Martians and went just 1-for-10 from 3-point range.
“I think our shooting percentages tell the story of the game,” Ovid-Elsie coach Ryan Cunningham said. “We just couldn’t buy a basket in the fourth quarter after leading 24-22 at the end of the third. We struggled to finish and couldn’t convert at the free throw line either (6 of 14).”
Goodrich (13-6) finished the game a 17-1 fourth-quarter run.
The next highest scorer for O-E, Evalyn Cole, had four points. Kiah Longoria had four steals, while Braeden Tokar had seven rebounds and Ava Bates had six rebounds.
“Playing back-to-back nights against two solid opponents took its toll on our legs and I think that’s what affected our shooting,” Cunningham said. “I also credit Goodrich because they played hard and hit some big shots to take the lead and extend their lead.”
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Kiah Longoria 0 2-4 2, Caitlyn Walter 5 0-1 11, Braylon Byrnes 0 1-4 1, Braeden Tokar 1 1-1 3, Evalyn Cole 1 2-2 4, Hailee Campbell 1 0-0 2, Ava Bates 1 0-2 2. Totals 9 6-14 25.
New Lothrop 44, Swartz Creek 30
SWARTZ CREEK — Alexis Miller scored 14 points and New Lothrop downed Swartz Creek, 44-30, Tuesday.
Lily Bruff scored 12 points and Madison Wheeler added 10 for the Hornets, who won their eighth straight to improve to 15-4 overall.
“Not a pretty win but it was a win,” New Lothrop coach Jim Perry said. “We shot well in the first half from 3. They were pretty physical in their man defense and we needed to be a little stronger with the ball. We hit free throws late to seal the win.”
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Lily Bruff 2 7-8 12, Marissa Rombach 1 0-0 2, Ashlyn Orr 3 0-1 6, Alexis Miller 4 4-5 14, Madison Wheeler 3 2-3 10. Totals 13 13-17 44.
Chesaning 35, Clio 34
CHESANING — Chesaning held off Clio’s fourth-quarter comeback for a 35-34 victory in their final home game of the season.
Lily Skaryd had nine points, four rebounds and four steals for the Indians (14-5), who were outscored 11-7 in the fourth by Clio. Kennedy McAlpine had eight points, five rebounds and five steals. Ava Devereaux cleared five rebounds and joined Charley Mahan with six points.
“It’s not always pretty and tonight we did just enough to win,” Chesaning coach Steve Keck said.
Clio fell to 8-11 overall.
CHESANING SCORING: Lily Skaryd 9 points, Kennedy McAlpine 8, Ava Devereaux 6, Charley Mahan 6, Hannah Oakes 2, Avery Butcher 2, Avery Beckman 2.
Corunna 38, Montrose 16
CORUNNA — Ellie Toney scored 25 points with 17 rebounds to lead Corunna to a 38-16 victory over Montrose Tuesday.
Jenna Bauman added eight points for Corunna (12-7). Toney matched former Byron player Sarah Marvin for fifth on the all-time Shiawassee area scoring list with 1,314 points.
CORUNNA SCORING: Toney 6 13-15 25, Patrick 2 0-2 2, Bauman 3 1-2 8, Crowe 0 1-2 1, Napier 0 2-2 2. Totals 10 17-23 38.
Fowler 61, Laingsburg 26
FOWLER — Fowler downed Laingsburg 61-26 Tuesday according to the MHSAA website.
The Wolfpack fell to 5-10 in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference and 7-12 in all games.
Fowler improved to 13-2 in the CMAC and 16-3 overall. Portland St. Patrick leads the CMAC at 15-0 in league play and 19-0 overall.
No other details were available at press-time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.