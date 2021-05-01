FENTON — Owosso’s girls tennis team battled through windy conditions but could not overcome Lake Fenton, falling 7-1 Friday.
Kelsey Andrykovich earned the lone victory for the Trojans at No. 1 singles, cruising past Laney O’Brien in straight sets, 6-0, 6-1.
Chesaning rolls past Garber
ESSEXVILLE — Chesaning’s girls tennis team defeated Essexville Garber 7-1 Friday.
All four singles flights secured victories for the Indians. No other information was provided at press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.