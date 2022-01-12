OWOSSO — After falling five pins short of qualifying for the Division 2 state bowling finals, Owosso senior Brett Czarnopys is determined to make it this time around.
Despite some early-season adversity in dealing with COVID-19, Czarnopys is playing better than ever. He is averaging a 230 in the Flint Metro League and has helped the Trojans post a 3-1 record so far in league play.
The left-handed Czarnopys said he is looking to be more consistent in 2022.
“I’ve been practicing to keep my balance more,” the senior said. “I’m bowling pretty well — better than I was bowling last year … I had COVID and I had to miss one match.”
Czarnopys was busy practicing last week at Owosso Eagles Lanes, getting ready for the Lila Furnish Classic at Richfield Bowl in Flint. So far, Czarnopys has a high game of 278, which he rolled against Flushing.
Czarnopys was named to the Flint Metro League third team a season ago. He finished 12th at the Division 2 regionals, two spots away from the state-qualifying berth. His best game at regionals came in his fifth and final game with a 257.
Along with his hopes of making it to the state finals, Czarnopys said he is looking to make the all-confrence team. Czarnopys said Owosso is coming together as a team and hopes to improve on last year’s seventh-place regional finish.
“We’re in better shape this year than we were last year,” he said.
Owosso is a team to be reckoned with as senior Kevin Laskowski, who has bowled eight games so far, is averaging a 198. Camden Caswell, a freshman, boasts a 187 average, while Jaysen Newell has posted a 183 average.
BOYS BOWLING GLANCE
Byron
Coach: Jon Rich
Last season: 11th at Division 4 regionals
Key returners: Mitchell Morrow, Jackson Small.
Outlook: Morrow finished 22nd at last season’s Division 4 regionals while Small finished 24th. They will be leading the Eagles this season.
Corunna
Coach: Jason Scott
Last season: Fourth at Division 3 regionals.
Key returners: Lucas Cunningham, Sr.; Robert Wright, Jr
Key newcomers: Logan Fox, Fr.
Outlook: The Cavaliers are 2-2 Flint Metro League so far. Cunningham, with a 204 average, and Wright (195 average) both have shots at qualifying for the state finals, Scott said. Cunningham missed qualifying for states by just four pins a year ago. Fox, with a 179 average, has been the top Corunna newcomer this season.
Chesaning
Coach: Phil Larner
Last season: 14th at Division 3 regionals
Key returners: Ian Russell, Josh Sicard
Key newcomers: Theodore Lowe, Zander Moore, Matthew Specht, Michael Swartzmiller.
Outlook: After faring 4-4 a year ago, Chesaning has opened the season with a 3-0 dual-meet record. Lowe,is averaging a 177, while Russell is averaging a 150.
Durand
Coach: Terry Burlingame
Last season: 11th at Division 3 regionals
Key returners: Caden Rodgers, Sr.; Landon Rodgers, So.
Outlook: Durand is led by Caden Rodgers, who placed 44th at the Division 3 regionals last season. Landon Rodgers placed 48th.
New Lothrop
Coach: Caryl Walling
Last season: Sixth at Division 4 regionals
Key returners: Rafael Woods, Sr.; Cole Bradshaw, So.; Ashton Andres, So. Kohen Andres, Jr.
Outlook: The expectations are high for the Hornets, Walling said, as she expects the boys to compete for the top spot in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference and a regional title — as well as a state finals berth. The Hornets return their entire team. They are headlined by All-Stater Rafael Woods, who qualified for the state individual finals and recorded the best qualifying block score of any player in Division 4. Woods, who averaged a 220 last season, lost in the opening round of match play. Cole Bradshaw, a sophomore, has already qualified for the national finals in 2022.
Owosso
Coach: Penny Stillwagon
Last season: Seventh at Division 2 regionals.
Key returners: Brett Czarnopys, Sr.; Jaysen Newell, Sr.; Kevin Laskowski, Sr.
Key newcomers: Camden Caswell, Fr.; Zach Weiler, Jr.
Outlook: Owosso is leaning on Czarnopys and Laskowski sports a 198 in its hopes to compete for the Flint Metro League title. Freshman Camden Caswell sports a 187 average so far.
Ovid-Elsie
Coach: Matt Fabus
Last season: MMAC champions, Division 3 regional champions, 12th Division 3 state finals
Key returners: Clay Wenzlick, Sr.
Key newcomers: Tobin Clark, Gunnar Barrett.
Outlook: The Marauders are coming off a 7-0 finish in the MMAC but graduated most of its nucleus from a year ago. Wenzlick averaged a 183 last season. O-E is hoping to contend for a top two finish in the league, Fabus said.
GIRLS BOWLING GLANCE
Byron
Coach: Jon Rich
Last season: Fifth at Division 4 regionals
Key returners: Julia Slackta
Corunna
Coach: Karla Scott
Last season: Third at Division 3 regionals
Key returners: Carly Pavka, Jr.; MacKayla Davis, Sr.; Ariel Hiar, Sr.; Emily Rodman, Jr.
Key newcomers: Caty Janicek, Fr.
Outlook: Corunna is 3-1 in the Flint Metro League. Pavka, who averaged a 156 a year ago, has upped that to 196 so far in 2021-22 and has improved tremendously over the past year, Scott said. Pavka is a returning state qualifier.
Chesaning
Coach: Phil Larner
Last season: 15th at Division 3 Regionals
Outlook: The Indians, who fell to Burton Atherton 29-1 last week, are currently 0-4 and have been battling through COVID-19 and other challenges so far, said Larner. “The girls have lost some close games with just four girls bowling,” Larner said. “We’re hoping things wil turn around in the new year.”
Durand
Coach: Christena Fraley
Last season: Seventh at Division 3 regionals
Key returners: Alanna Feldhouse, Sr.; Alyssa Fraley.
Outlook: The Railroaders are 2-0 behind the leadership of Feldhouse and Fraley. Feldhouse finished as a regional runner-up last season and moved on to the state finals, where she qualified for match play but lost in the first round.
New Lothrop
Coach: Caryl Walling
Last season: 11th at Division 4 regionals
Key returners: Rachael Black, Jr.; Carlynne Malone, So.
Key newcomers: Isabella Dilts, So.; Veronica Stacey, Fr.; Angel Rice, Fr.; Roxanne Eickholt, Fr.
Outlook: Black was a first-team all-conference bowler in 2020-21, finishing in the top eight at regionals and top 25 at the state finals. Malone was second-team all-conference. The squad has one victory this winter, but missed two weeks with COVID-19.
Owosso
Coach: Penny Stillwagon
Last season: Third at Division 2 regionals
Key returners: Taylar Eiseler, Sr.; Willow MacLauglin, Sr.; Zoie Brandt, So.; Lily Kelley, So.
Outlook: Owosso stands 2-2 in the Flint Metro League. Brandt finished 16th at regionals last season while MacLauglin placed 18th and Eiseler was 29th.
Ovid-Elsie
Coach: Matt Fabus
Last season: Fourth at Division 3 regionals
Key returners: Morgan Douglass, Sr.; Gracie Schultz, Jr.
Key newcomers: Olivia Burt, Ashland Particka.
Outlook: Fabus said the Ovid-Elsie girls are looking to contend for a league championship and qualify for the state finals. Douglass sported a 150 average last season and was a state qualifier, while Schultz averaged 155.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.