OWOSSO — Neele’ge’ Sims powered 24 kills and Corunna swept Owosso 25-18, 25-19, 26-24 Wednesday.
Corunna (12-8-4, 4-2 Flint Metro League Stars) also got five aces from Mary Yerian, five kills from Josalyn Stratton and 26 assists from Kira Patrick.
Jenna Bauman had 24 digs to lead Corunna’s defense, while Sims had 12.
Corunna was able to pull away in the first two games, but the final game was a struggle: It didn’t surprise Corunna coach Kari Carnell.
“It’s definitely a rivalry match, no matter whose place it is at,” Carnell said. “It’s fun to play and it’s always fun to get the win.”
Sims, a 6-foot outside hitter, saw some resistance from Owosso’s blockers all night long, but was able to find some open spots on the floor by using tips or just smart placement. Carnell said she moved Sims around as much as she could because Owosso tried to slow the junior down with a double-team block. Ihm, the Trojans’ 6-foot middle blocker, was the biggest obstacle to overcome, Carnell said.
“I don’t know if we put ourselves in a great offensive position every time, but obviously they were keyed in on her and they knew where she was,” Carnell said. “Even moving her around, they keyed in on her.”
Sims said she just tried to find the open spot to put the ball.
“(Owosso) did well and they always have a good block up, but we just looked for open spots on the court,” Sims said. “I think we started off very strong in the beginning and then we just got a little complacent — we kind of let them take momentum. But then we got it back. We were super excited to go against our team rival.”
Owosso (7-16-2, 0-6) was led by 12 kills and four blocks from junior Kendall Ihm. Lexi Hemker added 18 digs, while Reese Thayer recorded 10 assists. The Trojans played without libero Brielle Sovis, who is in COVID-19 quarantine.
“She’s a captain and she has been playing (defensive specialist), but she’s stepped into the front row and has been active .. and that’s been a big miss,” Owosso coach Fitzpatrick said of being without Sovis.
The Trojans still turned in a good effort, he said.
“We’re resilient and we’ve been within two or three points in just about every game the whole season,” Fitzpatrick said. “And it’s frustrating trying to figure out how do we flip that script when we’re at the bottom side of those two or three points. But we’re close. We just hope to be peaking by the end of the month.”
Fitzpatrick said Owosso was able to slow down Sims somewhat, but the biggest problem was his team’s unforced errors.
“We hit a lot of balls out of bounds,” he said. “If we’re not going to be able to control our own errors, we’re going to have a hard time beating teams like this.”
Owosso scored the first two points in the first game, but Corunna took advantage of a couple Owosso mistakes and rattled off eight consecutive points. The lead swelled to 14-4 at one point and Sims’ kill finished it off to give the Cavs a 1-0 lead.
Errors plagued the Trojans again at the start of the second set as Corunna took a 6-0 lead. Owosso stayed within striking distance, pulling to within 21-17. The Cavs won 25-19 after an Owosso shot sailed wide.
In the final set, Owosso took an 18-17 lead when Lauren Spicer’s serve ricocheted off a Corunna player. A Spicer block made it 19-17 and Jamie Maier added a kill for a 21-18 advantage. The Cavs tied the game at 21 before Ihm’s kill put Owosso back in front 22-21.
The game was tied at 23 and 24, but an Owosso error and Yerian’s tip for a point ended the match.
“It felt so exciting to do that,” Yerian said. “I just felt so good.”
“In the third game, Owosso came out with a lot of energy — a lot more energy than in the first two games,” Carnell said. “They were definitely the attacking team in the third set and it paid off for them. They put us on our heels a little bit.”
Ihm said her team played much better in final set.
“The difference from the third game, from the first two, was really just energy,” Ihm said. “We played, we were talking to each other and we had a lot more energy. We were going after it — instead of playing timid like we did the first two. We definitely didn’t get it started until that last set.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.