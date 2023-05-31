LANSING — A number of local track and field athletes turned in excellent performances at Tuesday’s Greater Lansing Honor Roll meet held at Waverly High School.

Laingsburg junior Jack Borgman headlined this bunch, winning the pole vault with a school record mark of 15 feet even. Borgman beat himself, having previously set the Wolfpack record at 14-9.

