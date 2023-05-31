LANSING — A number of local track and field athletes turned in excellent performances at Tuesday’s Greater Lansing Honor Roll meet held at Waverly High School.
Laingsburg junior Jack Borgman headlined this bunch, winning the pole vault with a school record mark of 15 feet even. Borgman beat himself, having previously set the Wolfpack record at 14-9.
Tryce Tokar of Ovid-Elsie was second in the event with a vault of 13-6 and Kyle Boettcher of Laingsburg was third at 12-6. Corunna’s Andrew Tucker placed fifth (11-6).
Logan Roka of Corunna won the 800-meter run with a personal-best time of 1:56.36. Jaxon Strauch placed sixth (2:02.85).
The Cavaliers won the 4x100 relay in 42.95 thanks to Isaac Jacobs, Wyatt Bower, Nick Strauch and Tarick Bower.
Corunna was second in the 4x200 relay in 1:28.92 with the same four runners.
The Cavaliers’ Kenny Evans placed second in the 1600 run (4:27.44).
Tyler Hufnagel of Owosso ran third in the 300 hurdles (running a personal-best 40.35) and fourth in the 110 hurdles (16.16). Gavin Mecomber of Owosso ran fifth in the 110 hurdles (16.29) while Logan Smith of Morrice was sixth (16.30).
Clay Wittenberg of Ovid-Elsie placed fourth in the high jump (6-2).
Beau Price of Ovid-Elsie was fifth in the long jump (19-5.5). Price was also sixth in the 400 dash (52.43).
In the girls competition, Owosso’s Claire Agnew won the pole vault with a clearance of 11 feet, 6 inches. Teammate Libby Summerland was second at 10-6.
Corunna’s Neele’ge’ Sims placed second in the long jump with a season-best 16-81/2 performance.
Perry’s Anna Nixon placed third in the discus (112-9). Owosso’s Peyton Spicer was fifth in the discus with a throw of 106-8.
Alexis Spitzley of Ovid-Elsie ran fourth in the 3200 run (12:16.38).
Gabrielle Hufnagel of Owosso finished fifth in the 300 hurdles (a personal-best 48.67).
Owosso’s Summerland placed sixth in the 400 dash (1:01.38).
Desiree Mofield of Owosso placed seventh in the shot put (32-9).
BASEBALL
Ovid-Elsie 15, St. Louis 2
HEMLOCK — Ovid-Elsie captured a 15-2 victory over St. Louis in five innings during Tuesday’s Division 3 pre-district baseball game at Hemlock.
The Marauders (9-23-1) will advance to play Chesaning (24-8) Saturday at 11 a.m. in a district semifinal at Hemlock High School.
Corbyn Janes was the winning pitcher for Ovid-Elsie Tuesday. Janes worked the first four innings and gave up one hit and one earned run. He struck out three and walked four. Cavan Brooks pitched one inning of relief and gave up one hit and one run. He walked two and struck out one.
Hayden Pontack batted 3-for-3 with three RBI for the Marauders. Perrien Rasch batted 2-for-2 with two walks. Jake Bowen batted 2-for-3 with three RBI and Braxton Stenger stole four bases with one hit and two walks.
Perry 6, Bath 4
DURAND — Perry topped Bath 6-4 in a Division 3 pre-district baseball game at Durand Tuesday.
The Ramblers (16-12) will move on to the district semifinals 11 a.m. Saturday vs. Durand (13-11) at Durand’s Goudy Field.
Jylon Peek was the winning pitcher for Perry. He worked the first 51/3 innings and allowed three runs and six hits. Peek struck out 10 and walked three. Memphis Schrauben pitched the final 12/3 innings and gave up one run and one hit. He struck out one and walked one.
Brady Burns and Schrauben each had one hit and two RBI.
Lake Fenton 3, Owosso 2
OWOSSO — Lake Fenton edged Owosso 3-2 in a Division 2 pre-district baseball game Tuesday.
The Trojans collected six hits with Carson Moore leading the way with three hits.
Adam Marcotte started on the mound for Owosso and pitched two scoreless innings. Hugh Doyle pitched 32/3 innings before Hayden Smith got the final out in the sixth.
Corunna sweeps Chesaning
CHESANING — Corunna swept Chesaning 6-2 and 4-1 Tuesday in a non-conference doubleheader.
The Cavaliers improved to 25-3 while Chesaning fell to 24-8.
Collin Thompson was the winning pitcher in Game 1, spacing five hits over seven innings. Thompson struck out three and walked one.
Colby Ardelean stroked two hits for the Cavaliers. Decklan Davis drove in two runs with one hit.
Nash Wendling had two hits for the Indians in Game 1. Wendling drove in a run.
Logan Fulk took the loss for Chesaning. He pitched the first three innings and gave up four runs on four hits. Brady Sager pitched the final four innings and gave up two runs on three hits.
Junior Logan Vowell recorded his 100th career strikeout in the third inning of Game 2. Vowell pitched the first three innings and allowed no runs and two hits.
He struck out five and walked three. Braden Andrejack worked the next four innings and gave up one run and four hits. He struck out four and did not walk a batter.
Lucas Powell was the pitcher of record for Chesaning. He worked five innings and gave up two runs and eight hits with three strikeouts and one walk. Adam Woodcock pitched two innings and gave up two runs and two hits.
Ardelean had two hits for the Cavaliers, who got RBIs from Thompson and Vowell.
Sager had three hits for Chesaning.
New Lothrop 12, Atherton 1
BURTON — New Lothrop topped Burton Atherton 12-1 in five innings Tuesday.
Joe Torres captured the mound win in relief for the Hornets. He gave up no runs and no hits over three innings, striking out six with no walks. Alex Henige started and worked two innings, allowing one hit and one run. He struck out five and did not walk a batter.
Ty Kohlmann batted 3-for-4 for New Lothrop (14-16).
Hayden Wendling had two stolen bases for the winning side.
SOFTBALL
Laingsburg sweeps Beal City
BEAL CITY — Laingsburg swept Beal City 4-1 and 4-3 Tuesday in a softball doubleheader on the road.
The Wolfpack improved to 31-4. Beal City fell to 26-12.
Addyson Buchin pitched a 6-hitter in the first game with 10 strikeouts and no walks. She gave up one earned run.
Ella Merrell had two hits for the Wolfpack while driving in a run. Haley Konieczny drove in two runs with one base hit.
In Game 2, Buchin again was the winner in the circle. She pitched all seven innings and allowed five hits and one walk. She struck out seven and gave up one earned run.
Harper Strouse laced two of Laingsburg’s four hits. Bella Latuszek, Buchin, Konieczny and Merrell each had RBIs.
BOYS GOLF
Laingsburg seventh at regionals
BATH — Laingsburg finished seventh at Tuesday’s Division 3 regionals hosted by Hawk Hollow Golf Course.
The team qualifiers for the upcoming state finals were regional champion Lansing Catholic (316), runner-up Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett (329) and third place Almont (337).
The individual state qualifiers were Vinny Hart of Williamston (83), Angelo Constanza of Madison Heights Bishop Foley (84) and Carter Mauk of Williamston (84).
Laingsburg shot 374 and was led by Jacob Essenberg, 20th, with an 89. Eli Woodruff and Aiden Maddaloni each shot 91s.
Perry was ninth at 386.
The Ramblers featured Tyler Webb, who finished 29th at 93. Keaton Lantis shot 95 while Keegan Brown and David Jenks each carded 99s.
Ovid-Elsie finished 10th at 394. The Marauders’ low scorers were Dominic Kline, 15th at 86, and Clay Wittenberg, 17th, at 87.
Corunna was 13th at 413. The Cavaliers featured Austin Oginsky, 34th at 95. Brevin Boilore shot a 103 and Joshua Zuckschwerdt shot 104.
Durand was 14th at 424. The Railroaders were led by Connor Hovis, 54th at 103. Mason Pancheck shot a 104.
