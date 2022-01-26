CHESANING — Chesaning scored a 99-38 victory over visiting Standish-Sterling Tuesday.
Gwen Lapine of Chesaning (1-4) won the 500-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke. She set a school record in the breaststroke. Sophie Grover delivered first-place efforts in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly.
Jadyn Gengler won the 100 backstroke.
Chesaning won the 200 medley relay with Lapine, Levi Maier, Grover and Corbin Walker. Julia Warby, Cohen Distelrath, Grover and Caleb Chalco won the 200 free relay.
Chalco, Walker, Lapine and Maier won the 400 free relay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.