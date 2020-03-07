BURTON — Durand’s boys basketball team defeated Burton Madison Academy 64-62 Friday as Chandler Cleveland scored 17 points with 11 rebounds.
Durand finished its regular season at 12-8. The 12 wins are the most for the program since the 1987-88 season, when the Railroaders went 17-5.
Jaylen Jones scored 13 points with seven rebounds, seven steals and six assists. Kyle Winslow had 12 points and five rebounds.
Durand led 22-12 after one quarter and 38-21 by halftime.
The Railroaders were up by five in the waning seconds of the game when Madison made a 3-pointer to end the game.
DURAND 64, BURTON MADISON 62
DURAND (12-8): Ben Nebo 0 2-2 2, Kyle Winslow 5 2-2 12, Chandler Cleveland 7 2-8 17, Jaylen Jones 5 3-6 13, Jake Mills 3 0-0 6, Conner LaFave 2 0-0 4, Austin Frizzelle 4 2-4 10. Totals: 26 11-22 64.
MADISON (3-15): D. Gibson 7 4-4 18. Totals: 23 9-16 62.
Durand 22 16 13 13 — 64
Madison 12 9 23 18 — 62
3-Point Goals: Madison 7. Durand 1 (Cleveland 1). Rebounds: Durand (Cleveland 11, Jones 7, Winslow 5). Assists: Durand (Jones 6). Steals: Durand (Jones 7).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.