ST. LOUIS — Corunna junior Nick Crowe came up two strokes short of qualifying for the state finals.
Crowe shot 84, placing seventh individually at Wednesday’s Division 3 regionals at Hidden Oaks Golf Course.
Corunna was 10th as a team. Blake Rowe was 28th with a 99.
Ovid-Elsie finished 11th at 426. Tyler Bancroft finished 30th with a 101.
Chesaning placed 13th at 468. Jaden James finished 35th with a 103.
Owosso’s Mazza 47th at regionals
MT. PLEASANT — Owosso freshman golfer Jon Mazza placed 47th during Wednesday’s Division 2 regionals at The Pohlcat.
Mazza shot 97. Williamston won the regional title with a 328 total. Flint Powers Catholic was second at 329 and Haslett was third at 330.
Logan Kuhn of Freeland (75), Aiden Wurm of DeWitt (79) and Avery Schaal of Lake Fenton (81) were individual state qualifiers.
New Lothrop’s Ruddy cards 92
PIGEON — New Lothrop’s Noah Ruddy placed 17th at Wednesday’s Division 4 regional at Scenic Golf and Country Club.
Ruddy, a senior, carded a 92 — four shots short of qualifying for the state finals.
Teammate Gabriel Salsgiver shot 98 and placed 31st.
