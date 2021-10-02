ELSIE — New Lothrop routed Mid-Michigan Activities Conference frontrunner Ovid-Elsie 66-24 Friday behind the passing of Jack Kulhanek and a big-play defense that produced three touchdowns.
Kulhanek completed 14 of 18 passes for 309 yards and three scores as the Hornets bounced back from last week’s 35-14 loss to Montrose with a statement win.
“It was a great overall effort for us and we’re happy to get back on the right side of things,” New Lothrop coach Clint Galvas said. “We can really use this moving forward.”
New Lothrop (4-2, 4-1 MMAC) moved back into a share of first place with Montrose, Ovid-Elsie and Durand. Ovid-Elsie (4-2, 4-1 MMAC) could not match the big plays registered by the Hornets, head coach Travis Long said.
“We gave up too many big plays and that really hurt us,” Long said. “It took us out of our game. I was happy with the effort. But our execution wasn’t there.”
On the first play from scrimmage, the Hornets found the end zone as Kulhanek found Ian Crump wide open around midfield and Crump raced to paydirt untouched.
“It was clear and it was a great call by Galvas,” Kulhanek said. “And it worked out really well.”
Kulhanek also zipped scoring passes of 30 yards to Rafael Woods and 40 yards to Garret Mangino. Kulhanek rushed for 59 yards, including a 13-yard scoring run with 36 seconds left before halftime, giving New Lothrop a 31-10 lead at the halftime break.
“We just had a chip on our shoulder coming into this week,” Kulhanek said. “We just really wanted to show that we’re a great team. We just had an off day (against Monstrose) and we just came ready.”
The Marauders answered New Lothrop’s first touchdown with a score of their own. Dylan Carman completed a 17-yard scoring pass to Jacob Schaub with 8:08 left in the first quarter to tie it at 7. The Marauders then took a 10-7 lead after the Hornets fumbled a punt return deep inside their own territory. Landon Stoneman recovered the ball for O-E and the Marauders got to the New Lothrop 5 before stalling and settling for Collin Fluharty’s 22-yard field goal.
However, Woods broke loose for a 68-yard TD run and New Lothrop retook the lead 13-10 and never trailed again. Woods finished with a team-high 91 rushing yards.
“We put in the work this week in practice,” Woods said. “More reps. Since this team beat Montrose, we had a lot of pressure on us. We put the work in at practice and we came out with the W.”
On a fourth-and-9 at the Marauder 32, Kulhanek found Woods open in the right flat for a 32-yard scoring connection with 9:15 left in the second quarter. The Hornets stretched the lead to 31-10 following Cannan Cromwell’s 28-yard field goal and Kulhanek’s 13-yard TD run.
Ovid-Elsie scored first in the third quarter as Logan Thompson ran 40 yards for a TD. But that 31-17 margin was as close as the Marauders could come the rest of the way.
Mangino scored two defensive touchdowns in the second half — one on a 33-yard fumble return and another on a long interception return. The Hornets also got a pick-six interception touchdown from Brady Gross.
“There were definitely a lot of doubters saying that New Lothrop is gone and we’re washed,” Mangino said. “This definitely shows we’re still here. Tying for the lead in the league definitely drove us a little bit.”
Nolan Mulcahy scored on a 17-yard TD for the Hornets in the second half. Cromwell had five catches for 83 yards while Woods had four grabs for 89 yards.
Ovid-Elsie’s leading rusher was Eddy Evans, who scooted for a 55-yard TD run in the third quarter. Evans finished with 117 yards on 16 carries with one TD.
“They had a lot of quick guys who ran their routes really well,” Evans said. “Other than that, it just didn’t go in our favor today.”
Thompson had seven tackles for the Marauders.
NOTES: Ovid-Elsie will not have its regularly scheduled matchup Oct. 8 with Mt. Morris due to a COVID-19 outbreak with the Panthers’ football team. Mt. Morris was orginally scheduled to play Montrose (3-1 MMAC) Friday. The Rams were able to schedule a game with Lawton on short notice. Lawton also had an open date after its original opponent, Delton Kellogg, had a COVID outbreak, according to MLive. Under MHSAA rules, a team that can’t compete due to COVID-19 will forfeit the game. Rather than take the free win, however, Ovid-Elsie athletic director Jesse Johnson said Friday the school is searching for a new Week 7 opponent, though one has not been found yet.
