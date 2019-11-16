NEW LOTHROP — After trailing 29-8 at one point in the second quarter, New Lothrop nearly battled back to beat Pewamo-Westphalia.
Avery Moore’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Julius Garza with 4:54 left got the Hornets within 36-35, but New Lothrop’s extra point kick sailed wide left. Pewamo-Westphalia, picking up several key first downs in the waning minutes, ran out the clock and captured a 36-35 Division 7 regional title victory Friday — avenging a 26-14 loss to New Lothrop in the regional finals a year ago.
P-W sophomore running back Tanner Wirth finished with 254 rushing yards and three TDs on 35 carries. The Pirates advanced to next week’s state semifinals against the winner of today’s game between Iron Mountain and Traverse City St. Francis.
New Lothrop coach Clint Galvas, his voice cracking with emotion, said his team showed the heart of a champion in coming back from a 21-point deficit,
“We’re really just a couple of small-town great teams — two evenly-matched teams — and I said the difference was going to be heart,” Galvas said. “I thought we played with tremendous heart. We were down 29-8 is that what it was? And we came back, 36-35, and you know we had our chances. But these guys play with a lot of heart. They left it all on the field and I couldn’t ask one more thing. We have no regrets.”
Moore, New Lothrop’s senior quarterback, passed for 257 yards and three TDs. He completed 12 of 26 passes with one interception — his first of the season. Moore also rushed for 71 yards on 11 carries.
Jake Graves, another senior, had four receptions for 104 yards. Garza had four catches for 64 yards and two TDs. Will Muron rushed for two touchdowns and had three catches for 76 yards and one score.
Moore, Alec Mangino and Nick Albert all had nine tackles for the Hornets.
Both teams entered Friday’s game with 11-0 marks — with the defending state champion Hornets ranked No. 1 in Division 7. P-W, state champions in 2016 and 2017, was ranked No. 2.
It turned out every bit as thrilling a game as it was billed to be.
Wirth busted loose for a 60-yard TD run with 40.5 seconds left before halftime to give P-W a 29-8 lead. Wirth also had first-half scoring runs of 1 and 35 yards.
However, New Lothrop was able to score in the waning seconds of the first half when Moore completed a long pass to Muron to the P-W 20 with 26.8 seconds left in the half. Moore then zipped a 20-yard scoring pass to Muron to make it 29-15 at halftime.
New Lothrop’s other first-half score was Moore’s 50-yard scoring pass to Garza early in the second quarter. Moore’s two-point run gave the Hornets an early 8-7 edge.
New Lothrop started the second half with a trick play. Moore pitched to Muron, who threw it back to Moore and the quarterback took a few steps forward and then flung a long pass to Jake Graves to the P-W 34. A Pirate penalty placed the ball at the 6 and Muron then scored on a carry from there to cut the deficit to 29-22 with 11:30 left in the third quarter.
“We tried to expand the playbook and run a lot more RPO’s, trying to like put them on their heels,” Moore said.
P-W extended its lead back to 14 with Carter Thelen’s 27-yard scoring run. Muron scored on a 1-yard scamper and, after a partially blocked Pirate punt, New Lothrop scored with just under five minutes left on Moore’s pass to Garza.
But Gross’ extra point sailed wide left and the Pirates were able to run out the clock.
“It’s the heart of the team — (Galvas) formed us in that way,” Moore said. “He made us not give up and always look to the other guy next to you and be strong for him.
“That’s how we play our game.”
Division 7 Playoffs
Regional Championship
at New Lothrop
PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 36,
NEW LOTHROP 35
P-W 7 22 7 0 — 36
NL 0 15 14 6 — 35
First Quarter
PW: Tanner Wirth 1 run (Tanner Wirth kick), 1:38.
Second Quarter
NL: Julius Garza 50 pass from Avery Moore (Moore run), 11:11.
PW: Tanner Wirth 35 run (Wirth kick), 10:49.
PW: Carter Thelen 1 run (Wirth kick), 3:15.
PW: Wirth 60 run (Wirth kick), 0:40.
NL: Will Muron 20 pass from Moore (Ian Gross kick), 0:20.
Third Quarter
NL: Will Muron 4 run (Gross kick), 11:32.
PW: Carter Thelen 27 run (Wirth kick), 8:52.
NL: Muron 1 run (Gross kick), 5:36.
Fourth Quarter
NL: Garza 6 pass from Moore (kick failed), 4:54.
TEAM STATISTICS
P-W NL
First downs 22 20
Total yards 370 357
Rushes-yards 312 100
Passing 5-6-58 12-26-257
Penalties-yards 5-50 5-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: New Lothrop — Team: 20-100. Avery Moore 11-71; Julius Garza 3-16; Will Muron 6-13, 2 TDs. P-W — Team: 41-312. Tanner Wirth 35-254, 3 TDs.
PASSING: New Lothrop — Avery Moore 12-26-357, 3 TDs, 1 INT. P-W — Ethan Thelen 5-6-58.
RECEIVING: New Lothrop — Jake Graves 4-104; Will Muron 3-76, TD; Julius Garza 4-64, 2 TDs; Cam Orr 1-13.
DEFENSE: New Lothrop — Nick Albert 9 tackles, Avery Moore 9 tackles, Alec Mangino 9 tackles, Jake Graves 6 tackles, Trevor Bishop 6 tackles.
Records: New Lothrop 11-1. Pewamo-Westphalia 12-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.