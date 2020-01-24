OWOSSO — Chesaning’s co-ed swimming team edged the Owosso boys 92-90 on the Trojan’s Senior Night Thursday.
The victory held special significance for Chesaning swim coach Carolynn Collard — who is not only an Owosso High School graduate but also a former Trojan swimmer.
“I think the kids did amazing,” Collard said. “This is my hometown. I swam in this pool in high school, so we just had a lot of excitement coming in and the entire team showed up tonight.”
Collard said she was especially proud of Gwen Lapine, and all of Chesaning’s relay teams, in the winning effort.
Lapine took first in both the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 36.73 seconds). and 500 freestyle (6:13.52).
Chesaning defeated Owosso in the 200 medley relay (2:07.65) with Lapine, Kaden Liebrock, Karlie Lewis and Levi Maier and the meet-ending 400 free relay (4:26.59) with Caleb Chalco, Maier, Traci Martin and Lapine.
Collard hopes Thursday’s win provides a spark for the rest of the season.
“I think this win will give us a good boost for us to finish out the rest of our season. We still have the rest of January and February, but tonight was just a good competition.”
For Owosso, the loss was a hard one to take.
“(It’s) just disappointing to lose by two points,” Owosso senior Nathan Gute said. “It was a close matchup, I feel like I could have done better.”
Gute finished third in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
The meet was neck and neck for the most part as the two teams traded events early on. The Trojans were able to get out to a 33-29 lead following Owosso’s Alex Binger’s win in the 50 freestyle.
Owosso extended that lead to 14 points with a win in the 200 freestyle relay — with Nathan Gute, Jacob Hall, Brennen Baran and Binger — before Chesaning won three straight events to slip by the Trojans.
Lewis won the 100 butterfly (1:09.93) while Maier won the 100 backstroke (1:16.65) and Liebrock ruled the 100 breaststroke (1:18.58).
“It’s disappointing since (it was) Senior Night; you kind of want to come home with a win for the two seniors we got,” Trojans’ coach Mike Gute said. “It was a close meet; Chesaning put up some good numbers for the amount of swimmers that they had and it was fun swimming against them.”
Gute said the Trojans are relatively young but will get better.
“Our technique has got to get better,” Gute said. “The issue with our team is that out of the 17 we have I’ve got nine that never swam competitively before. So we’re teaching and showing them (the proper technique). With that being said I’m proud of (the team).”
Hall was first for Owosso in the 200 free while Binger was first in the 100 free.
Charles DeWeese placed first in diving for the Trojans.
