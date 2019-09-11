CONVIS TWP. — The Laingsburg girls golf squad placed third at Tuesday’s quad meet at the Medalist Golf Club.
Olivia Sivak led Laingsburg with a round of 54, tying for fourth place individually. The Wolfpack totaled 238, trailing Lake Odessa Lakewood (215) and Olivet (233). Perry was fourth at 259.
Bree Schaak of Laingsburg shot 59 and Ellie Thelen carded a 60. Jacqueline Estep of Lakewood shot a medalist round of 51.
Chesaning 220, Caro 239
CHESANING TWP. — Taylor Gross’ medalist round Tuesday paced Chesaning past Caro at Twin Brooks Golf Course.
Gross led the Indians with a 45. She was followed by runner-up Maggie Gross, who shot 54.
Rounding out Chesaning’s scoring were Gabi Sholtz (59) and Kaitlyn Farrar (62).
Quad at The Medalist Golf Club, Olivet
Team standings: 1. Lakewood, 215; 2. Olivet, 233; 3. Laingsburg, 238; 4. Perry, 259.
Medalist: Jacqueline Estep (Lakewood), 51
LAINGSBURG (238): Olivia Sivak 54, Bree Schaak 59, Ellie Thelen 60.
