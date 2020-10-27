 CORUNNA — Corunna’s volleyball team improved its league record to 7-1 with a three-set sweep Monday of Ortonville Brandon.

Corunna won 25-22, 25-14, 25-18. Josalyn Stratton led the Cavs’ attack with 12 kills, with Ellie Toney adding eight and Ava Gustafson 5.

Lilly Bower and Gracie Crowe each had four aces. Toney recorded 29 assists and JaiLia Campos had 16 digs.

 

