CORUNNA — Jace Simerson punched in the go-ahead touchdown from the 2-yard line with 46 seconds left and Goodrich rallied to beat Corunna 19-14 Friday night.
Corunna (2-3, 1-3 Flint Metro Stars) took a 14-0 lead thanks to a second-quarter touchdown run by Jaden Edington and a 40-yard TD pass from Jaden Herrick to Tarick Bower early in the third quarter.
However, Clayton Burnett torched the Cavalier defense for a 71-yard touchdown run shortly after Bower’s TD grab. Simerson scored on a 16-yard run with 4:19 left — one play after Corunna’s Colin Lavery fumbled — to make it 14-13; Goodrich (4-1, 3-0) went for two and the lead, but failed.
Simerson finished with 85 yards on 15 carries. Burnett had 116 yards rushing on 10 attempts.
Herrick completed 7 of 11 passes for 91 yards; he also rushed for 38 yards. Edington led the ground attack with 53 yards on 12 carries. Bower caught three passes for 80 yards.
More Corunna stats: Rushing — Lavery 10-21. Receiving — Wyatt Bower 5-13. Defense — Edington 10 tackles; Zane Rosser 9 tackles, 1 sack.
Morrice 58, New Haven Merritt 6
NEW HAVEN — Wyatt Wesley ran for 172 yards and three more touchdowns and Morrice crushed New Haven Merritt 58-6 Friday to move to 5-0.
Wesley, who now has 21 rushing scores this year, scored the Orioles’ first two TDs in the first quarter and added another in the second. Morrice led 58-0 at halftime.
Devon Deitz and Dustin Copeland had two rushing TDs each for Morrice (5-0, 3-0 North Central Thumb League Stars). Gage Cartier had the team’s last TD.
Merritt fell to 1-4 overall and 0-4 in the NTCL Stars.
More Morrice stats: Rushing — Dietz 3-35; Wyatt Cartier 5-25; Copeland 2-29; G. Cartier 2-13. Defense — Peyton McGowan 8 tackles; Caden Binkley 7 tackles.
Durand 60, LakeVille 6
OTISVILLE — Four different Durand players ran for touchdowns and quarterback Austin Kelley tossed two more in Durand’s 60-6 rout of Otisville LakeVille.
Gabe Lynn led Durand’s (4-1, 3-1 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) ground game with 85 yards and two scores, while Darrin Alward added two rushing TDs of his own. Kelley also ran for 73 yards and a score on five carries in addition to completing 6 of 11 passes for 128 yards. Levi Smith added a 1-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter.
Lynn and Alward caught TD passes from Kelley — Lynn’s being a 60-yarder in the first quarter. On defense, Evan Samson made seven tackles and had a sack, while Alex Bruni and Carter Boisclair both recovered fumbles.
Andrew Hiltz scored LakeVille’s (0-5, 0-4 MMAC) lone TD in the first quarter after the Falcons already trailed 30-0.
More Durand stats: Rushing — Charlie Rawlins 7-62; Alward 5-30, 2 TDs; Bryce Benford 2-25. Receiving — Alex Bruni 2-39; Mason Pancheck 2-15. Defense — Benford 7 tackles.
Laingsburg 28, Bath 14
BATH — Eli Woodruff’s kickoff return touchdown in the second quarter helped Laingsburg pull away for a 28-14 win Friday over Bath.
Bath cut Laingsburg’s lead to 7-6 with 8:43 left in the first half after Jack Byrnes had put the Wolfpack on top with a 1-yard score in the first quarter. Woodruff then took the ensuing kickoff 76 yards for a 14-6 lead.
Ty Randall threw a TD to Thomas Gousetis in the third quarter for Laingsburg (4-1, 3-1 Central Michigan Athletic Conference). Dayshawn Bowman added a 3-yard touchdown run in the third to make it 28-6.
Bath dropped to 2-3 overall and 1-3 in the CMAC.
More Laingsburg stats: Passing — Randall 8-10-92, TD. Rushing — Byrnes 11-55, TD Bowman 10-44, TD. Receiving — Connor Hulliberger 4-25; Hayden Johnston 1-24; Gousetis 1-23, TD; Woodruf 1-14. Defense — Seth Sivak 10 tackles; Tyler Flynn-Lacey 9 tackles; Kyle Thelen 8 tackles.
Brandon 28, Owosso 7
ORTONVILLE — Owosso battled three-time defending Flint Metro League Stars Division champion Ortonville Brandon to a one-score game into the fourth quarter before the Blackhawks pulled away for a 28-7 win Friday.
The Trojans (1-4, 0-4 Flint Metro Stars) stalled on two drives inside the 10-yard line and a late pick-six interception sealed their fate. Owosso coach Devin Pringle said it was the team’s “best game of the year.”
Owosso quarterback Hugh Doyle threw a 25-yard TD to freshman Hoyt Patrick. He finished 7 of 17 for 90 yards. The Trojans spread the ground game around, with four players rushing for more than 30 yards.
Cody Fields and Damien Hart both tallied seven tackles on defense.
Brandon (5-0, 3-0 Flint Metro Stars) remained undefeated.
Olivet 63, Perry 6
OLIVET — Turnovers hurt Perry in a 63-6 loss Friday at Olivet.
The Eagles picked off the Ramblers three times in the first quarter and ran out to a 56-0 lead at halftime.
Austin Poirer scored Perry’s lone touchdown in the third quarter. Tim Hall made 11 tackles on defense.
More Perry stats: Passing — Cody Swain 2-6-36. Rushing — Seth Grooms 46 yards.
Mt. Morris 40, Byron 21
MT. MORRIS — Mt. Morris snapped a three-game skid with a 40-21 victory Friday over Montrose, according to the MHSAA website.
No details were reported on the game.
Byron fell to 0-5 overall and 0-4 in the MMAC. Mt. Morris improved to 2-3 overall and 1-3 in the league.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.