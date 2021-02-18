GOODRICH — The battle of Flint Metro League Stars Division basketball unbeatens — Corunna and Goodrich — was a defensive struggle through the first quarter, but Goodrich broke a 4-4 first-quarter stalemate with a 22-7 run in the second quarter and went on to beat the Cavaliers 62-49 Wednesday night.
Goodrich’s second-quarter run was sparked by three 3-pointers and 10 points from 6-foot-6 senior forward Aidan Rubio. Rubio finished with 33 points and sank five of the Martians’ nine 3-pointers.
“We were hoping to be ahead 12-4 instead of being tied 4-4,” Corunna coach John Buscemi said. “As far as the game plan of what we were trying to do, the guys did a nice job. It wasn’t like we were stalling, we were just going to be very deliberate, trying to get the best shot we could get.”
Corunna (3-1, 2-1) featured senior guard Carson Socia’s 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Cole Mieske, another Corunna senior guard, added 13 points and four rebounds.
In an intense game, Buscemi was called for a pair of technicals after a Corunna foul in the fourth quarter. Buscemi was ejected with 6:18 left and Corunna trailing, 54-33.
Buscemi said Corunna was able to slow down the tempo early by staying patient offensively and causing havoc with its zone, but Goodrich made shots when it counted. Buscemi said Goodrich (3-0 2-0), with Rubio and point guard Tyson Davis back, can go off at any time.
“I think last I saw they were (ranked) No. 4 or No. 5 in the state,” Buscemi said. “Last year, they finished No. 2 in the state. With a shortened season, they return their two best players. So (holding them to four points in the first quarter) is an incredible feat and a tribute to how hard the kids played.”
After a scoreless first three minutes, Corunna led 2-0 with Termeer’s driving hoop.
Goodrich finally got on the board with 1:22 left in the first stanza as Rubio took an alley-oop and scored.
Rubio added two free throws in the quarter and Corunna tied the game, 4-4, with Wyatt Bower’s basket with one second before the buzzer sounded.
The Cavs went up 7-5 with Mieske’s 3-point play, a fastbreak driving layup while being fouled. He converted the subsequent free throw.
The Martians took a 15-10 lead on Rubio’s 3-pointer with 3:10 left in the half. Goodrich began to pull away with two free throws by Tyson Davis and another Rubio 3-pointer. Goodrich would settle for a 26-11 halftime lead and momentum on its side.
“They made some shots and foul trouble certainly hurt us,” Buscemi said. “To beat a team like that, you really have to limit your mistakes. The difference between good and great is great makes you pay when you make mistakes. We didn’t make a ton of them but every time we made one, they made us pay.”
Corunna cut the deficit to 10 early in the third quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers by Mieske and Socia. Mieske then cut the deficit to eight with another basket.
The Martians regained the momentum with back-to-back 3-pointers by Rubio and Davis and Goodrich boosted the lead to 14.
Goodrich opened up a 23-point lead early in the fourth quarter before Corunna whittled it down to 13.
The Martians’ Davis finished with 14 points.
Corunna scoring: Carson Socia 4 5-8 15, Cole Mieske 4 4-5 13, Porter Zeeman 1 2-3 4, Peyton Termeer 3 0-2 7, Carson Reed 1 0-0 3, Logan Roka 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Bower 1 0-0 3, Braylon Socia 1 0-1 2.
