DURAND — Byron turned back Durand, 3-1, Thursday in boys’ soccer action.
Matthew Williams, Justin Frye and James Miller scored for the Eagles, who led 2-0 at halftime and 3-0 with 15 minutes, 44 seconds left in the second half.
Caleb Pratt scored the lone goal for the Railroaders.
Billy Bailey made eight saves for Byron.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.