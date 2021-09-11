ELSIE — Colin Fluharty made a 25-yard field goal with 11 seconds left to lift Ovid-Elsie to a 23-22 victory Friday over Montrose.
“Colin made it with room to spare,” Ovid-Elsie coach Travis Long said. “We had missed it the first time but they had a roughing the kicker penalty … This was the victory of all victories. I’m so proud of how my kids responded and came back.”
Eddy Evans scored on a 7-yard run and Axel Newell found Clay Wittenberg for a 34-yard TD in the second quarter to stake the Marauders (2-1, 2-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) to a 13-6 halftime lead. Montrose responded in the third as Monte Missentizis tossed ran and threw for a touchdown to put the Rams up 22-13.
Newell, however, found Jacob Tomasek for a 28-yard touchdown pass with 10:30 to play in the game and Fluharty put O-E in front one last time.
Newell finished 10 of 14 passing for 172 yards and two scores. Evans had 51 yards on nine carries and Wittenberg caught four passes for 67 yards.
More O-E stats: Rushing— Logan Thompson 14-49. Receiving — Tomasek 2-39.
New Lothrop 47, Mt. Morris 0
MT. MORRIS — Sophomore quarterback Jack Kulhanek threw four touchdowns on just eight pass attempts as New Lothrop cruised past Mt. Morris 47-0 Friday.
Kulhanek finished 7 0f 8 for 183 yards, hitting four different receivers for scores. He also ran 12 times for 100 yards and a touchdown.
Garrett Mangino and Alec Wenzlick also had rushing scores for the Hornets (2-1, 2-0 MMAC). Rafael Woods caugh three passes for 62 yards to lead the team in receving.
More NL stats: Receiving — Mangino 1-55, TD; Hayden Andres 2-42, TD; Cannon Cromwell 1-24, TD; Defense — Brady Gross 9 tackles; Colton Symons 8 tackles, sack.
Laingsburg 41, Potterville 8
POTTERVILLE — Dayshawn Bowman ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns to power Laingsburg past Potterville 41-8 Friday.
Potterville led 8-0 after the first quarter, but Bowman and Ty Randall found paydirt on a 2-yard TD runs in the second quarter to put the Wolfpack ahead for good.
Randall finished with 38 yards on the ground and also threw a TD pass to Hayden Johnston in the third quarter. He was 7 of 10 passing for 104 yards. Connor Hullberger caught three passes for 70 yards.
More Laingsburg stats: Rushing — Jack Borgman 5-64, TD; Jack Byrnes 11-44, TD. Receiving — Eli Woodruff 3-30. Defense — Mitchell Yates 6 tackles.
Chesaning 28, LakeVille 0
CHESANING — Chesaning defeated Otisville LakeVille 28-0 Friday night in the Military Classic.
Tyler Sager passed for 224 yards and two TDs. He also rushed for 68 yards and one TD while Brayden Florian ran for 70 yards and one TD.
Reese Greenfelder had seven catches for 179 yards and two scores.
The Indians (3-0, 2-0 MMAC) won three games to start the season for the first time since 2008.
LakeVille (0-3, 0-2) failed to score for the second straight week after being blanked 58-0 against New Lothrop last week.
Morrice 58, Ashley 0
ASHLEY — Morrice continued its dominating start Friday, shutting out Ashley 58-0.
Morrice (3-0) has outscored its first three opponents by a combined score of 191-12. The Orioles led 25-0 after one quarter and were up 45-0 late in the second.
No individual stats were reported before The Argus-Press deadline.
Perry 45, Saranac 7
SARANAC — Strong safety 1-2Timothy Hall racked up 17 tackles, had one fumble recovery for touchdown and one interception for a TD as Perry won for the first time this season, 45-7 over Saranac Friday.
Hall had two interceptions in the game, one a pick six for 22 yards. He also had a 30-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
Cody Swain ran for TDs of 15 and 12 yards for Perry while Ayden Brooks rushed for 50 yards and one TD. Rease Teel had a 40-yard punt return for a touchdown and a 40-yard interception return for a score.
Perry now stands 1-2 overall while Saranac slipped to 0-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.