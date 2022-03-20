NEW LOTHROP — Amari Coleman, the 2013 Michigan AP Player of the Year on the gridiron for the New Lothrop Hornets, has found his way back to the nest.
Coleman, who followed up his high school heroics with a successful college career as a cornerback at Central Michigan University (from 2014-2017 — he was an all-MAC first-teamer as a junor and senior) and preseason stints with the NFL’s Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was recently hired as New Lothrop’s new boys track and field head coach. He is hard at work getting his alma mater’s runners and jumpers ready for the upcoming spring season.
He takes over for Jamie Krupp, who announced her resignation back in February.
While he’s of course better remembered for his football feats — a short rundown of which includes setting New Lothrop’s all-time interception mark at 13 and helping the Hornets to a 36-3 record and three league titles in his three years on varsity — Coleman was also an All-Stater on the oval, where he ran the 100-meter dash and competed in the long and high jumps.
“I ran my sophomore and my junior year. I got second in the state in the long jump (with a mark of 21.75 feet) and second in the 100-meter dash (with a time of 11.34 seconds) my junior year. I pulled my hamstring my senior year so I didn’t run.”
This isn’t Coleman’s first time helping out the school — he has worked with New Lothrop football players and New Lothrop girls and boys basketball players as a speed and agility coach in the past. “But this is actually going to be the first time I’m going to be a coach on board,” Coleman said. “So I’m definitely looking forward to it — it’s going to be fun.”
Coleman, now 25, works full-time as a personal trainer/speed and agility specialist, making him a natural fit for the fast-twitch world of track and field.
He says he finds his new gig exciting and rewarding.
“It’s been going well,” Coleman said. “There are a lot of new faces. We have a lot of potential and I look forward to working with them and just doing all I can to get them in position to win and good position to progress … I’ve been learning a lot of things from them as well.”
Nolan Mulcahy, a Hornet junior who will be running the 400 dash, the 4x400 relay and the 4x200 relay this year, that the team is excited to be coached by such an accomplished athlete — especially one with such unquestionable community bonafides.
“We’ve known Amari for quite some time now,” Mulcahy said. “Over the summer, he’s been at practices for football and I think he’s going to bring a lot to the table with the people we have returning.”
Hayden Andres, another Hornet track athlete who will compete in the hurdles and sprint events, has been impressed with Coleman so far.
“He’s a good coach and he’s taught us a lot about technique,” Andres said. “He obviously knows what he’s talking about.
Despite high school track coaching seeming like a step down from professional football player, Coleman seems to have made his peace with the fact that his days on the gridiron are over.
Following his college career, Coleman was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Lions. He was with the squad for five months, but was eventually waived in August of 2018. He quickly latched on with Tampa Bay and appeared in preseason games for the Buccaneers.
It was in the last of these games that Coleman says his professional trajectory was significantly altered for the worse, as he suffered a concussion.
“I ended up getting a concussion the last game of the preseason,” Coleman said. “That had me change my outlook on football after that.
After being let go by the Bucs, Coleman briefly attempted a comeback in 2019 in the Canadian Football League with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He was released after the team's second preseason game.
“Obviously football is a collision sport,” Coleman said. “There’s a lot of times where you get your bell rung and that’s part of the game. You just shake it off and go. But that situation in Tampa … I was knocked unconscious for about 10-15 seconds. Obviously, I love the game of football and it’s done great things for me. At the same time, when it comes down to your brain, that’s something that you don’t want to compromise. I just feel I can make an impact in different ways. … [My career] didn’t last as long as I would like but then, everything happens for a reason. Maybe if I was still playing, I wouldn’t be here right now helping these kids out.”
Coleman is glad he could fall back on his college education.
“[My focus] was entrepreneurship initially,” Coleman said. “And then it transferred to community development with a concentration in the health sciences and a minor in leadership. I just want to help the kids.”
