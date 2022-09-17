MONTROSE — A week after proving its bonafides in a hard-fought, 28-22, home loss to Durand, the Ovid-Elsie defense cranked things up to 11 to earn a major road win over the Montrose Friday night, 16-6.

The Mauraders fully put the clamps on the Rams’ spread attack, holding shutting them out through three quarters and ultimately allowing just the one touchdown.

