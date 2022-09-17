MONTROSE — A week after proving its bonafides in a hard-fought, 28-22, home loss to Durand, the Ovid-Elsie defense cranked things up to 11 to earn a major road win over the Montrose Friday night, 16-6.
The Mauraders fully put the clamps on the Rams’ spread attack, holding shutting them out through three quarters and ultimately allowing just the one touchdown.
O-E had standouts at every level of the defense. On the line, senior defensive tackle Kevin Ley had two sacks. At linebacker, senior Clay Wittenberg led the team with 12 tackles, including three for a loss. In the secondary, senior Logan Thompson had an interception, and helped hold Ram QB Zack O’Neal, to just 113 yards on 12-for-24 passing.
Thompson was also a major contributor on offense, rushing the ball 14 times for 74 yards and a fourth-quarter insurance TD that made it 16-0 (following a Julien Mortier kick) with 10:29 left to play.
Junior Jamison Custer was the Marauders’ other main man on offense. He ran it 11 times for 74 yards, and his first-quarter TD put O-E on the board, 6-0 (a Mortier PAT was no good).
The Mauraders’ remaining three points came on a 27-yard Mortier field goal in the second quarter. Montrose’s late score was an 11-yard O’Neal keeper with just 43 seconds to play. The Rams tried an onside kick afterwards, but it was nothing doing.
Ovid-Elsie’s head coach, Travis Long, was very pleased with his team’s effort in this game.
“It was a very deserving win for our boys, who have been battling sickness,” Long said. “We finally pulled out a good Marauder win.
The victory gives Ovid-Elsie an overall record of 2-2 on the year. The Marauders are 1-1 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference. Montrose is also 2-2 overall, but 0-2 in the MMAC.
New Lothrop 41, Mt. Morris 0
NEW LOTHROP — Jack Kulhanek passed for 144 yards and three TDs and rushed for 116 yards and another score as New Lothrop shut out Mt. Morris 41-0 Friday to stay unbeaten.
The Hornets (2-0 MMAC, 4-0) outgained the Panthers, 447-100 in total offense. Kulhanek ran nine times and completed 6 of 10 passes. Nolan Mulcahy had two TD grabs and finished with three receptions for 82 yards. Hayden Andres also had a 47-yard reception for a score.
Kaven Unangst rushed for 77 yards on five carries for the Hornets. Nolan Mulcahy ran for two TDs and finished with four carries for 41 yards.
Colton Symons had eight tackles for New Lothrop while Alec Wenzlick had seven stops.
Laingsburg 27, Saranac 0
SARANAC — Ty Randall completed 11 of 18 passes for 142 yards and one score and Jack Borgman ran for 107 yards as Laingsburg blanked Saranac, 27-0, Friday.
The Wolfpack (2-1 CMAC, 2-2 overall) outgained the Red Hawks (0-2, 1-3) in total yardage, 375-178.
Randall zipped a 19-yard TD pass to Kyle Thelen and rushed for 67 yards on seven carries with one TD.
Mikey Brooks also scored on a 4-yard run.
Connor Hulliberger had two catches for 53 yards for Laingsburg. Eli Woodruff amd Borgman each had three catches for 31 and 15 yards, respectively.
Laingsburg’s Jackson Audretsch had an interception and Seth Sivak delivered eight tackles with Mitchell Yates adding five solo stops.
Goodrich 56, Owosso 0
GOODRICH — Goodrich downed Owosso 56-0 Friday as the Trojans fell to 0-2 in the Flint Metro League and 1-3 overall.
The Martians (2-0, 3-1) outgained the Trojans 359-139.
Hugh Doyle completed 7 of 19 passes for 65 yards. Caleb Fields had four catches for 57 yards.
Goodrich’s Gavin Hart passed for 173 yards and four TDs. Jace Simeron had 11 catches for the Martians, good for 165 yards and two scores.
Chesaning 38, Pinconning 0
PINCONNING — Max Volk passed for 212 yards and three TDs and Brayden Florian rushed for 105 yards and one score as Chesaning shut out Pinnconning, 38-0, Friday.
The Indians improved to 3-1 overall while the Spartans fell to 0-4.
Volk completed 10 of 15 passes and was not intercepted. Reese Greenfelder had 87 yards receiving and one score while Jordan Nixon had 74 yards receiving and one TD.
Cal Fraiser and Eli Escamilla each had one rushing TD.
Defensively, Gavin Birchmeier and Greenfelder each had six tackles. Birchmeier had three tackles for loss and a punt block. Greenfelder had two tackles for losses and two sacks.
Durand 52, Byron 0
DURAND — Durand remained unbeaten while blanking Byron 52-0 Friday.
The Railroaders improved to 3-0 in the MMAC and 4-0 overall while the Eagles fell to 0-3, 0-4.
No other details were available at press time.
SOCCER
Byron 8, Birch Run 2
BYRON — The Byron Eagles notched a dominant win over Birch Run on the pitch Friday night, triumphing 8-2.
The Eagles led 3-0 after one half of play.
Nathan Webster scored first, just over three minutes into the game, assisted by Mason Stark. Trevor Ritter found the net next, assisted by Webster. Then it was Webster again, with another leg-up from Stark at around four minutes left in the period.
In the second half Byron poured it on. The Webster-from-Stark connection found two more goals in the first 10 minutes of the frame. Birch Run scored with just under 20 to play on a penalty kick from Alexander Maya, but Stark eased the pain of that by finally finding the net himself, assisted by Josiah Johncox.
Byron’s last two goals came from Elwood Lawler and Ritter, who assisted each other on their scores.
