DEWITT — Owosso’s girls cross country team lost a tiebreaker for third place and was denied a spot at the MHSAA Lower Peninsula state finals.
Owosso and Williamston both had 117 points at the end of Friday’s Division 2 regional at the St. Francis Retreat Center. That sent it to the tiebreaker, which the Hornets won due to having a higher-placing sixth runner.
Owosso freshman Josie Jenkinson earned a state finals berth individually, pacing the Trojans in fifth place (20 minutes, 6.3 seconds). Libby Summerland (21:09.8) and Julionna West (21:18.8) both finished in the top 20, finishing 18th and 20th, respectively.
East Grand Rapids (39 points) and Ada Forest Hills Eastern (74) were the other team qualifiers. East Grand Rapids’ Drew Muller was the race winner in 19:37.9.
Corunna placed 11th with 270 points and was led by freshman Hayven Thiel in 27th (22:12.9).
Division 3 race
In the Division 3 meet, also held at St. Francis, freshmen Piper White of Ovid-Elsie and Ally Andres of New Lothrop both earned state finals spots. White was in 14th in 22:37.4, though the Marauders finished seventh as a team (186 points). Andres was 12th in 22:28.5.
Laingsburg placed fourth with 123 points. Freshman Emily Rathka missed a state finals spot by one place, taking 16th in 22:46.5. Evelyn Logghe was 22nd (23:40.8) and Emma Kribs was 24th (23:59.8) for the Wolfpack.
New Lothrop was fifth with 155. Josie Bauman took 23rd in 23:51.4.
Perry teammates Ella Kloeckner (23:31.9) and Teagen Hallock (23:32.2) were 19th and 20th, respectively. The Ramblers scored 218 points and finished eighth.
Three area teams only sent four runners and had no team score. Taylor Bailey paced Chesaning in 37th (24:54.9); Durand was led by Logan Zerka in 35th (24:45.1); and Juul Haartmans topped Byron’s contingent (34th, 24:43.4).
Morrice finishes eighth
WEBBERVILLE — Morrice’s girls team took eighth at Friday’s Division 4 regional in Webberville with 189 points.
The Orioles’ top runner was Zoey Schnebelt in 37th (24:53.47). Maisie Cambpell was 40th (25:07.43).
Whitmore Lake, Fowler and Lansing Christian topped the regional field. Natalie Meadows of Whitmore Lake was the race winner in 20:12.19.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Corunna sixth at DeWitt
DEWITT — Corunna took sixth place Friday at the Division 2 regional at the St. Francis Retreat Center.
The Cavs finished with 164 points. St. Johns (29), Ionia (72) and East Grand Rapids (92) earned the team state finals berths.
Kenny Evans paced Corunna in 20th place (18:04.1).
Owosso was 12th with 334 points. Jack Smith was the Trojans’ fastest runner in 29th (18:47.9).
Division 3 race
In the Division 3 meet at St. Francis, Chesaning’s Levi Maier and New Lothrop’s Cole Yaros earned a spot at the state finals, placing ninth and 13th, respectively. Maier finished in 18:24.9 and Yaros crossed the line in 18:58.4.
Chesaning was the highest finishing area team in fifth with 157 points.
Lansing Catholic (44), Ithaca (66) and Pewamo-Westphalia (84) were the top three state qualifiers. Bath (103), by placing four runners in the top 20, also earned a state finals bid.
Laingsburg took seventh with 170 points. Nolan Gregg (234d, 19:44.9) and Caleb Clark (25th, 19:53.7) were the Wolfpack’s top runners.
New Lothrop was eighth with 172. Parker Noonan was 28th for the Hornets in 19:56.7.
Durand and Byron each only had four runners. Lawrence Colbert topped Byron in 22:38.5, finishing 63rd. Dane Songer was 50th for Durand (21:010.9).
Perry had three runners, led by Elliott Mergos in 67th (23:31.3).
Dutcher paces
Morrice
WEBBERVILLE — Morrice only sent two runners to Friday’s Division 4 regional in Webberville, which was won by Carson City-Crystal.
Luke Dutcher was 33rd for the Orioles in 19:25.06. Teammate Donovan Hulbert was 52nd in 23:19.43.
Whitmore Lake and Dansville were second and third as teams. Webberville’s Nathan Lott was the race winner in 16:23.2.
