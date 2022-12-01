DURAND — The Durand girls basketball team inaugurated its season with a resounding win on Wedesday, drubbing visiting Burton Bendle, 66-25.
The Railroaders were full steam ahead from the first whistle in this one, shooting out to a 16-0 lead over the Tigers within the fist six minutes.
By the time one quarter was in the books, Durand led 23-2. It was academic from there.
Ten different players logged points for the Railroaders, whose balanced attack was led by senior shooting guard Jordyn Lawrence’s 14 points. Sophomore point guard Izzy Konesny added 13 points — with two of the team’s six 3-pointers — Sydney Leydig added nine points and five rebounds, while her sister Samantha Leydig scored a career-high seven points. Freshman Raine Smith also chipped in seven.
Bendle, by contrast, concentrated most of its scoring punch into one person — NiKalyn Gunsell — who finished with 17 points.
Dave Inman, in his second year of coaching the Railroaders, liked what he saw from his squad in Game 1, particularly the way they pushed the pace on the fast break.
“Everybody was ready,” Inman said. “I felt like there were like 10 girls, who if the team needed them to carry the team, they were ready to carry the team.”
Durand is coming off a 14-7 season in 2021-22, and it is clear that the team thinks it can improve on that mark this season.
“It’s just the beginning,” said Lawrence about the victory. “It was the first game and a pretty good game for us but we’ve got a long way to go.”
“Our goals are to win the MMAC championship, a district championship and keep advancing,” Inman said. “We have so much experience on this team from 4-year seniors to returning sophomores, this team has a lot of possibilities”
Besides Lawrence — an All-State honorable mention player last season who averaged 14.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.0 assists — Durand’s seniors include guard Sydney Leydig, forward Rylee Remington, forward Rebecca Gilbert and guard Makenzi Aslin.
Lawrence scored the first six points of the game for the Railroaders on three slashing moves to the basket. Konesny then buried a pair of 3-pointers and a two-pointer to help build the lead to 16-0.
Bendle’s Kendra Waller scored underneath to give the Tigers their first points, but Samantha Leydig answered with a 3-pointer and a two-pointer and Durand kept the pressure on.
Gilbert scored six points for Durand Wednesday while Hayli Pugh scored four points and Marissa Harper added three blocks and three rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.