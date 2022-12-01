jordynlawrence
Argus-Press Photo/Jerome Murphy

DURAND — The Durand girls basketball team inaugurated its season with a resounding win on Wedesday, drubbing visiting Burton Bendle, 66-25.

The Railroaders were full steam ahead from the first whistle in this one, shooting out to a 16-0 lead over the Tigers within the fist six minutes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.