NEW LOTHROP — Jersey Hemgesberg was perfect in three innings as New Lothrop’s softball team climbed to 11-0 on the season with a 19-0 win Monday over visiting Mt. Morris to complete a doubleheader sweep.
The Hornets had 17 hits, including 11 for extra bases and four home runs. Hemgesberg, Marissa Rombach, Sam Birchmeier and Brynne Birchmeier all homered. New Lothrop also tagged seven doubles. Brynne Birchmeier and Hemgesberg each had two two-baggers.
Hemgesberg struck out six.
In the three-inning first game, Hemgesberg got the victory, allowing one hit during a 17-0 triumph. She struck out eight and walked one.
The Hornets smacked 15 hits with Amya Brown, Isabel Henige, Brynne Birchmeier, Sam Birchmeier, Mikayla Lienau and Lacy Birchmeier all collecting two apiece.
New Lothrop won the Hanover-Horton Tournament over the weekend, beating Morenci 5-2, Hanover Horton 12-10 and Sand Creek 10-3 in the final. In the title game, Hemgesberg got the win in relief, going 32/3 innings and allowing three hits and one earned run. Hemgesberg also batted 3-for-4 with four RBIs.
