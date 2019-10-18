OWOSSO — Owosso suffered its first Flint Metro League girls swimming and diving defeat Thursday at the hands of perennial Flint Metro League powerhouse Fenton, 112-73.
Owosso now sits 6-1 overall and 5-1 in conference play.
Fenton remained undefeated in the Flint Metro.
Owosso head coach Andrew Murray was pleased with the team’s effort.
“We swam really well today,” Murray said. “We had some great times turned in by a lot of the girls and we’re making progress.”
Despite the loss, several Trojans won their individual events, including Lily Espinoza. She finished first in the 100 backstroke in 1:06.75.
“Fenton is a really tough team to beat,” Espinoza said. “I swam with them (Fenton) during the summer so going into today I was really excited.”
Allie Pumford won the 100 butterfly in 1:03.03. Pumford also finished second in the 50 freestyle with time of 26.13.
Owosso teammate Macy Irelan won the 100-yard backstroke with a 1:06.75 time.
The Trojans finished second in every relay event.
Owosso only had one diver for Thursday’s meet, Emma Livingston. Livingston finished the 1-meter dive with 1201/2 points.
Murray said he wants the team to focus on one thing going forward.
“Continue to make progress,” Murray said. “(We need to) keep working on technique so we can iron out some details so we’re sharp for the conference meet in a couple of weeks.”
The Tigers broke several Owosso pool records, including fastest the 200-yard freestyle relay (1 minute, 42.90 seconds), the 200 medley relay (1:55.75) and the 400 free relay (3:47.76). Fenton’s Gracie Olsen also broke the pool record for fastest women’s 50 freestyle with a time of 24.71.
