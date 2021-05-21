FLINT — Owosso junior right-hander Macy Irelan struck out 19 batters over 10 scoreless innings as the Trojans routed Flint Kearsley 13-0 and 14-0.
Irelan allowed no runs on one hit in Game 1, striking out 11. Reyn Tuttle led the Trojans with two hits and 5 RBIs in the opener. Teammate Jamie Maier collected four hits in the win.
Irelan ignited the Trojan offense in the nightcap, going 4-for-4 with home runs in the second and fourth innings. Karley Kincaid also homered in the fourth.
Irelan earned the victory for the Trojans in the circle, allowing one hit over five innings with nine strikeouts.
With the sweep, Owosso improved to 22-3 overall and 17-1 in the Flint Metro League.
The team faces Swartz Creek at 1 p.m. today in a league doubleheader.
O-E sweeps Merrill
MERRILL — Ovid-Elsie swept Merrill 11-3 and 25-15 Thursday.
Maddisyn Miller, Gracie Schultz, Jolene Nash and Alexis Hart each had RBIs as part of a five-run seventh inning to catapult the Marauders to victory in game one.
Olivia Burt surrendered three runs on eight hits over seven innings for Ovid-Elsie in the opener, striking out seven and walking one.
Schultz doubled to break a 14-all tie in the fifth inning of the nightcap, driving in one as part of a 4-for-4 performance at the plate.
