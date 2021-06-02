BATH — Laingsburg will be taking its lengthy winning streak into Saturday’s Division 3 district softball semifinals.
The Wolfpack, winners of 14 straight, defeated rival Bath 13-6 Tuesday in a pre-district game and will take on Byron at 10 a.m. Saturday in a district semifinal at Bath.
It was third win for Laingsburg (27-4) over Bath this season, which finished second in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference to the Wolfpack. Laingsburg, which was 16-0 in the conference, swept the Bees 15-8 and 11-7 May 10.
“Bath is a good hitting team,” Laingsburg coach Jeff Cheadle said. “It’s always a battle like this. You know, they never give up. I mean it’s the rivalry between Laingsburg and Bath. It’s a rivalry with a lot of emotions. I’m happy with a win, whether it’s one run or 10 runs. I don’t care.”
Laingsburg played error-free behind junior right-hander Kailey Cataline, who went all seven innings, striking out five and walking one
Cataline she said she has a lot of confidence in her defense and it made it much easier to pitch knowing she didn’t have to strike out everybody.
“Nothing would happen without them,” said Cataline, a transfer from Bath. It’s a pretty good defense we have. I can’t thank my defense enough behind me. And my catcher, Jordan (Langdon).”
Bath took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but Laingsburg answered with four runs of its own in the bottom half of the inning. Laingsburg stretched a 7-4 lead to 12-4 in the fifth inning.
Bath made things a bit tighter with Ally Estrada’s two-run homer with one out in the seventh, but Cataline struck out the final batter to end the game.
Langdon, Cataline, Ellie Baynes and Ella Merrell all had two hits apiece for the Wolfpack.
Center fielder Hailey Bila — a junior who also transferred from Bath — had a double and a single while driving in three runs. The left-handed hitter was intentionally walked twice.
Bila, who is committed to play softball at Michigan State University, was hitting .484 entering the game.
“It’s my 17th (birthday),” she said with a smile. “This feels very good. This has been my home field (before) so it’s a great win today. We’re looking forward to going on the way in the districts.”
Bila said the secret to Laingsburg’s success is that it has been a team effort in 2021.
“Everyone is hitting,” Bila said. “The more energy our team has, the better we do and we really saw it tonight.”
It was also a good day for Ashley Bila, Hailey’s freshman sister. Entering the day hitting .569 from the leadoff spot, she batted 3-for-4 against the Bees, including a double, two RBIs and three runs scored.
She now has scored 73 runs on the season.
“We knew that it was going to be a close game just like it was the last time,” Ashley Bila said. “We didn’t mercy them like we have some other teams. I think we should go pretty far (in districts) because (Bath) got second in our conference and we got first.”
